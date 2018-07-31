Longtime Chamber of Commerce comms head Collamore departs to start own firm

Added 6 hours ago by Thomas Moore

Collamore has worked at the group since 2007.

News

WASHINGTON: Thomas Collamore, EVP and counselor to the president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down to open a strategic consulting firm.

Collamore will continue to act as a counselor to Chamber president and CEO Thomas Donohue through the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the organization. The spokesperson did not say when Collamore’s last day will be or if the Chamber has started a a search for a replacement.

Collamore has worked at the Chamber since 2007, handling comms strategy and execution, member interaction, PR, advertising, marketing, and branding. Previously, he was VP of corporate public affairs at Altria Group, managing strategy, public affairs, charitable and political giving programs, and outreach.

Collamore has also held government roles, including special assistant to former Secretary of Commerce Malcolm Baldrige and serving on the senior staff of then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. He followed Bush to the White House, where Collomore served first as assistant secretary of commerce for administration and then as chief of staff and assistant secretary of commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is a Washington, DC-based lobbying group that represents more than 3 million U.S. businesses, according to its website.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector