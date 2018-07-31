Longtime Chamber of Commerce comms head Collamore departs to start own firm

WASHINGTON: Thomas Collamore, EVP and counselor to the president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down to open a strategic consulting firm.

Collamore will continue to act as a counselor to Chamber president and CEO Thomas Donohue through the end of the year, according to a spokesperson for the organization. The spokesperson did not say when Collamore’s last day will be or if the Chamber has started a a search for a replacement.

Collamore has worked at the Chamber since 2007, handling comms strategy and execution, member interaction, PR, advertising, marketing, and branding. Previously, he was VP of corporate public affairs at Altria Group, managing strategy, public affairs, charitable and political giving programs, and outreach.

Collamore has also held government roles, including special assistant to former Secretary of Commerce Malcolm Baldrige and serving on the senior staff of then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. He followed Bush to the White House, where Collomore served first as assistant secretary of commerce for administration and then as chief of staff and assistant secretary of commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is a Washington, DC-based lobbying group that represents more than 3 million U.S. businesses, according to its website.