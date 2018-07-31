Hill+Knowlton Strategies launches Crisis Control app

The firm is billing the app as a way for organizations to react quickly in a fast-moving environment.

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has launched a crisis app, H+K Crisis Control, developed by RockDove Solutions.

Available via the App Store and Google Play, the app is being billed as a way for organizations to react quickly by connecting with H+K’s crisis team. Each agency staffer on the team will be able to access clients’ crisis plans through a mobile device.

"It wasn’t so long ago that a typical incident-response plan, a communications plan, was something that sat in a four-inch binder on a bookshelf," said Kevin Elliott, MD of the U.S. risk and crisis comms at Hill+Knowlton. "Instead of sitting in a four-inch binder, you have it on your mobile device."

Elliott explained in a LinkedIn post that Crisis Control pools "scenarios, protocols, contact lists, and other resources."

"You can activate your response team, deploy communication, monitor progress, share images, all from the app on your phone or tablet," he said.

The app has soft-launched, Elliott added. This weekend, he uploaded a client’s plan to the app and has received 15 inquiries about it from colleagues in Asia and Europe, he said. Elliott said he anticipates on-boarding clients from several practices.

Asked about security concerns, Elliott noted that the data is encrypted and would be "treated like transactions at a bank."

"The quip for anyone who does this work is that you’ll always get the call on a Friday afternoon or over the weekend," he added. "It just makes sense that all the utility should be right there in your hand."

H+K has more than 200 staffers in its crisis and risk practice, which Elliott said is the largest dedicated crisis team in the world.

RockDove Solutions, the developer of the app, also partnered with fellow WPP agency Ogilvy in 2016 to give Ogilvy clients access to RockDove’s In Case of Crisis app.