In brief: Manchester next for Ashfield plus wins for Kazoo, LDR Creative and Truth

Ashfield Healthcare heads to Manchester, hotel brand Campanile UK names new agency, Kazoo has second helping of Pukka Pies, and more from PRWeek UK.

Ashfield Healthcare heads to Manchester

Ashfield Healthcare Communications, part of UDG Healthcare, is opening a Manchester office, its ninth in the UK. The agency, which has around 7,000 employees in 24 countries, said it plans to create "numerous roles for experienced communications professionals" in the coming year. Ashfield president Doug Burcin said: "The strategic location of Manchester gives us access to the ‘talent hub’ within the region that will support our future growth plans, particularly when it comes to building out new client service offerings."

In brief: New branding for Buchanan, wins for Brazen and Jargon, Health Unlimited hires



Hotel brand Campanile UK names new agency

Eighteen-property hotel brand Campanile UK has appointed Manchester-based ‘brand storytelling’ agency, Truth. The brief is to create and manage PR, social media and CSR campaigns for the hotels. Truth has already worked with the company to increase sales at its restaurants and bars. Campanile UK is part of Paris-headquartered Louvre Hotels.

LDR Creative wins bartender competition brief

London-based Scotch whisky firm Compass Box Whisky has hired brand communications agency LDR Creative to support its inaugural global bartender competition, The Circle. The competition invites bartenders from around the world to compete for a place to work side-by-side with whiskymaker & founder John Glaser to create a one-off, limited-edition blend to be sold around the world. LDR Creative founder Louis de Rohan, said: "We are excited to bring their brand personality to life when we launch the final of The Circle competition to the trade."

Kazoo has second helping of Pukka Pies

Pukka Pies has renewed its contract with Kazoo Communications, with the agency saying its partnership last year saw sales of the pie brand rise 24 per cent. Kazoo said the next phase of the PR programme will include support for a refreshed ad creative and activities around the firm’s 55th birthday.

Havas Just:: to work with loneliness charity

Havas Just:: has started working with the Campaign to End Loneliness to support the charity’s ‘Be More Us’ movement. It’s part of the agency’s annual programme to provide £50,000 in free communications support, advice and training for a good cause. Campaign to End Loneliness was selected from 13 UK charities who responded to the Just:: Cause invitation for support.