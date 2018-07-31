Vested hires Kevin Trowbridge as its first CTO

NEW YORK: Financial communications firm Vested has hired Kevin Trowbridge as its first chief technology officer.

Based in San Francisco, Trowbridge reports to Vested CEO Dan Simon. He officially started in the role on July 1 and will visit the New York office on a quarterly basis. It’s a full-time position, not a tech support function, said Simon.

Trowbridge will oversee Vested’s tech products. His portfolio includes: Vested IQ, a platform used by journalists, comms pros, and financial pros; Vested Suggested, an Alexa skill; and other yet unnamed projects, said Simon.

"Coders aren’t the best at explaining how things work," Simon said. "[Trowbridge] is a unique individual in that he’s a brilliant developer but he also knows how to communicate the way networks, groups, and workflow work."

Vested IQ scrapes the public web for data; eventually, Vested staffers curate that data, said Simon. He positioned the firm’s tech offerings as a fix to the large agency model, where agencies spend "a significant amount of their monthly retainer on basic research" about what events clients should attend and what awards they should submit to.

"Our proposition [for] building our tech stack, and making this data transparent, is our relationship with our client shouldn’t be based on information asymmetry," Simon said. "It should be based on our relationship, creativity, strategy and results. We don’t want to begin with a position that we know something you don’t."

Vested has a headcount of 70 staffers spread across New York, San Francisco, and London. The firm also has staffers and contractors in Los Angeles; Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; Saint Petersburg, Russia; Sofia, Bulgaria; Medellín, Colombia; and Manila, Philippines.

Previously, Simon worked with Trowbridge at his former agency, Cognito, on a small web project. Simon founded Vested in 2015 with fellow Cognito vet Binna Kim.

Before joining Vested, Trowbridge worked as a software developer and project manager at The Bold Italic, An Event Apart, Creative Bug, Wheelz, HitRecord, and Ariba. He most recently served as an independent consultant working on tech projects, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier this year, Vested made its first acquisition, London-based Templars Communications, marking the firm’s entry into the European market.