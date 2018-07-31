Burson Cohn & Wolfe names nine North American market leaders

NEW YORK: Burson Cohn & Wolfe has named nine North America market leaders, effective at the start of next year.

The regional market leaders will report to Chris Foster, BCW’s president of North America. The executives will be responsible for client and employee satisfaction as well as overall growth in their respective markets, Foster said.

"They are focused on managing our clients and developing and recruiting talent," he said. "They will partner with our practice leaders, who are more focused on specific areas of expertise such as healthcare, technology, public affairs, and corporate."

Each market has its own P&L. BCW is operating on a market structure, as did Cohn & Wolfe before it. Burson had a structure organized around practices.

The move to a market structure, Foster explained, will drive collaboration and accountability that will help BCW "go to market faster, be more integrated, and be able to deliver the full strength of BCW, which our clients and prospects are asking for," he said.

In New York, Laura Eder will become interim market leader and remain EVP and MD of North America. Prior to the merger, she was North America president at Cohn & Wolfe.

Callie Jernigan has been named BCW’s market leader in Austin; she was previously Cohn & Wolfe’ Austin lead. Teresa Henderson, previously MD at Burson-Marsteller, will lead the market in Dallas. A.J. Jones will serve as interim Washington, DC, market leader and continue in his role as corporate practice head.

David Coronna, previously a Burson MD, will lead Chicago, while Drew O’Brien will lead the Northeast market, which includes Boston and Pittsburgh, and continue in his role as client leader for Bank of America. Candace McCaffery, previously Cohn & Wolfe’s lead for the Southeast market, which includes Atlanta, will hold the same position for BCW. Maury Lane will become market leader for the Southwest, which covers Memphis, and continue in his role as FedEx’s client leader.

Mischa Dunton will lead the West Coast market, which includes Los Angeles and San Francisco. She previously led the region for Cohn & Wolfe.

Foster said that he has seen an uptick in new business and opportunities for BCW since WPP combined Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe in February.

"I am seeing particular growth in some market sectors including technology, public affairs, and our integrated comms function," he said.

Foster added that BCW is bringing some offices from Burson and Cohn & Wolfe together, such as in Washington and San Francisco, so staffers are able to "co-locate together."

In May, BCW parent BCW Group combined former Burson subsidiaries North of Nine and the U.S. office of PPR to form Axicom U.S. Earlier that month, the firm named Jim Joseph global president of brand solutions at BCW. Before joining Citizen as global CEO last June, he spent five years at Cohn & Wolfe.

BCW Group includes BCW and other brands including AxiCom, Benenson Strategy Group, Direct Impact, GCI Health, Palisades Media Ventures, PSB Research, Prime Policy Group, and Y&R PR. BCW Group is a subsidiary of WPP.

BCW’s combined revenue grew 3% last year to $691 million, making it the world’s third-largest agency.