Former Weber EMEA digital lead forms social agency with Burger King among launch clients

Former Weber Shandwick EMEA head of digital Adam Clyne has launched a social media agency, with Burger King, Twinings and football publisher Dugout as founding clients.

Called Coolr Social, the agency is a sister business of Coolr, which was launched by Clyne (pictured) in September 2017 and specialises in internal comms and digital. Its client base spans FMCG, property, media and tech and it is an official partner of Facebook's Workplace platform.

Coolr Social has been appointed UK social agency of record at Burger King and is running the social channels of tea brand Twinings in a brief that includes content creation, influencer strategy and channel management.

Clyne said the agency is also helping Dugout on "various aspects of social strategy".

He described Coolr Social as a "natural expansion" from Coolr.

"With Coolr Social we’re combining big agency thinking with the speed and agility of a social publisher. Our approach is simple but one overlooked by many, and that is to care about every single tweet, post and story that leaves the agency to ensure we are driving impact".



Soco Nunez, head of brand at Burger King, said: "We needed a better solution for our digital marketing efforts and were considering a pitch process. With Coolr Social, we found a perfect partner with a unique understanding of how social works and how it can apply to our brand story."

Clyne said there are "10-plus" clients across both agencies.



He spent 18 months at Weber Shandwick before leaving in summer 2016. Prior to that he worked at TVC Group and other UK agencies. After Weber, he joined youth media platform The LADbible Group.

LadBible alumnus James Parker has joined Coolr Social as social creative. Other employees at the new agency include social exec Alex Ayre, formerly of Drivetribe, and senior account manager Caspar Aremi, whose previous positions include social community manager at Havas People.