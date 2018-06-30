Five Campaigns We Liked in July: vote for your favourite

From serious and not-so-serious World Cup efforts to giant Goldblums and chocolate-based love stories, PRWeek has chosen a quintet of July's standout campaigns. Vote below for your favourite.

NCDV – The Not-So-Beautiful Game

Potentially the most simple, shocking and powerful image of the whole World Cup was one created not by a pitch-side snapper but creative firm J Walter Thompson, for its client the National Centre for Domestic Violence (NCDV).

A bloodied woman's nose and mouth, forming the cross of St George, pushed out on social media in a campaign called The Not-So-Beautiful Game, reminds us all of the horrifying reality that domestic violence increases by a quarter when England play, and by even more when the team loses.

The campaign caused a huge spike in website traffic for the NCDV and gained traction and prompted debate across social media.

If #ENG get beaten so will she.

Domestic violence increases 26% when #England play, 38% if they lose.

From the Not So Beautiful Game, J. Walter Thompson London for the National Centre for Domestic Violence#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/raHBWIjbgS — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) July 11, 2018

NOW TV – #JurassicJeff

Sometimes the ‘plonk a massive object next to the Thames’ school of PR stunt can feel as clichéd as floating a large item down it. But Fever PR’s decision to place a giant statue of Jeff Goldblum in seductive reclining pose from a scene in the original Jurassic Park, to publicise the film’s 25th anniversary on behalf of streaming service NOW TV, generated astonishing coverage.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born ????



A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff ????#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) 18 July 2018

With more than 100 separate pieces of global broadcast coverage, from the BBC to Buzzfeed, Twitter Moments and Fox News, and even The Late Late Show with James Corden - claiming a reach of 342 million - the numbers are certainly impressive. Celebrities including Caitlin Moran, Noel Fielding, David Baddiel – and Goldblum himself – were also tweeting about the campaign, which succeeded as an original and entertaining take on a much-used formula.

British Airways golden ticket

Ogilvy scored a wonder goal on behalf of client British Airways with this simple but well targeted World Cup tie-in. It featured an optimistic boarding pass featuring nods to a predicted (and unfortunately unfulfilled) England triumph at the tournament.

BA pulled off something of a World Cup publicity hat-trick, with a video of a football-themed safety demonstration on board Russia-bound flights being followed by a free waistcoat giveaway – in honour of England manager Gareth Southgate’s famous attire - to anybody heading to Moscow ahead of England's semi-final.

Kit Kat marriage proposal

This (relatively) quick-thinking bit of PR took place in the months after a photo of someone's boyfriend eating a Kit Kat 'the wrong way' went viral.

"I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before," my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

The famously four-fingered confectionary brand's comms team (along with PR agency Ketchum and social media partner Anomoly) sensed an opportunity and, following some clandestine communication with the object of ridicule, arranged for him to propose to his girlfriend with some unique props:

Wondering how @EvanWilt_ popped the question to @byrdinator in a Kit Kat? From 3D printing to a lil Kit Kat magic, we were happy to give him a break and help with his proposal! Congrats again you two ?????? pic.twitter.com/qzOxvHGZm8 — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) July 4, 2018

The response on social was "overwhelmingly positive" from fans and the media, said Anna Lingeris, earned media and brand publicity lead at Kit Kat parent The Hershey Company. Outlets such as Metro and USA Today also covered the engagement, which became a Twitter moment on July 4.

Nammos Village – Mykonos launch

Luxury specialist Jori White PR masterminded the launch of Nammos Village, a shopping complex on the achingly fashionable Greek island of Mykonos. The agency ensured the launch event was attended by supermodels Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski (Emrata), and booked live entertainment by Tokio Myers and Fat Moss (aka Kate Moss and DJ FatTony).

In a special fashion shoot Nicole Scherzinger modelled clothes and accessories by Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Oscar de la Renta. Breathless coverage has appeared everywhere from The Daily Mail and Evening Standard to Vogue France, Harper’s Bazaar and Fox News. Instagram posts and stories reached more than 100 million followers.