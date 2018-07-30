Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Qatar has been accused of using a "dirty tricks campaign" to sabotage rival bids for the 2022 World Cup, despite being prohibited from doing so by FIFA’s ground rules. Media reports have linked Michael Holtzman, president of PR agency BLJ Worldwide, to the push (The Times), as well as to work for the wife of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad (The Times)

Jennifer Kuperman, head of international corporate affairs at Alibaba, has her work cut out for her explaining to Western stakeholders what the Chinese technology giant does and does not do. Go here to check out PRWeek’s in-depth profile of the Visa veteran. Plus: Around the office with InkHouse cofounder and CEO Beth Monaghan.

CBS’ board is set to meet on Monday to talk about sexual harassment allegations against CEO Les Moonves and to appoint a special committee to investigate (CNN). The 14-member board spent the weekend discussing what it should do about Moonves, who has been accused of sexual harassment by six women in an investigation by The New Yorker, including whether he should run the company during the inquiry (New York Times).

Amid slower revenue and user growth, Facebook is also struggling with the problem of having less data to help advertisers target users. The company noted in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday that GDPR contributed to slowing revenue growth in the period (WSJ).

The Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner has become the third Major League Baseball player in recent weeks to apologize after old tweets resurfaced. Tweets from 2011 and 2012 posted to Turner’s account included an anti-gay slur and inappropriate jokes (Daily Beast).