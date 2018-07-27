Hill+Knowlton Strategies India selects Kavita Rao as CEO

The previous CEO and president was Chetan Mahajan.

GURUGRAM, INDIA: Hill+Knowlton Strategies India has named Kavita Rao president and CEO.

Rao has led the WPP firm’s Indian operations on an interim basis since April, when the previous president and CEO Chetan Mahajan left the firm.

Mahajan has since started his own comms firm, The Mavericks Public Relations and Communications, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In an internal memo announcing the move, Hill+Knowlton global chairman and CEO Jack Martin praised Rao’s experience in corporate brand reputation management, crisis and issues management, and experience building customized external and internal communication outreach programs.

Previously, Rao was chief talent engagement officer for Genesis Burson-Marsteller and PPR South Asia.

Before that, she spent almost ten years at global bank HSBC, most recently as global head of comms for HSBC technologies and services. According to her LinkedIn profile, Rao sat on several of HSBC’s executive boards providing strategic comms advice for transformational and reputational projects at the bank.