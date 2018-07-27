Digital Edition: August 2018 issue

Welcome to the digital edition of the August 2018 issue

Featured in this issue:

40 Under 40: The next generation of PR leaders redefines the role of communications and marketing while maintaining the vital tried-and-true traditional skills of senior counsel to the C-suite.

Cannes Roundup: Five Lions-winning campaigns took a creative twist on social causes and crisis communications.

Decoding Alibaba: Comms head Jennifer Kuperman on why the Chinese tech giant is a force for good in the U.S.

Planet PR: Memorable moments from the 2018 FIFA World Cup and other news from across the industry.

Timeline of a Crisis: Harley-Davidson is caught in the middle of President Donald Trump’s trade war with the European Union. Did the company’s political battles handicap its internal comms?

