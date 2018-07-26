RF|Binder hires CEO's daughter Rebecca Binder as senior MD

Agency chair and CEO Amy Binder's daughter has taken on a newly created role at the firm.

NEW YORK: RF|Binder has hired Rebecca Binder, daughter of agency chair and CEO Amy Binder, as a senior managing director.

Rebecca Binder, who started in the newly created role last month, handles strategic planning, expansion of products and services, new business development, talent and culture development, operational efficiency, and strategic communications consulting. She heads a small team, according to a statement. It was not immediately clear who she reports to.

The role was created to take advantage of Rebecca Binder’s experience. Prior to the move, she was a senior associate for business strategy consulting firm Innosight, advising executives on transformational growth strategies.

Before that, Rebecca Binder was an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, consulting on the areas of strategic planning, process improvement, risk management, data quality, and performance monitoring.

She said her mother spent several years convincing her to come on board at RF|Binder, but she held off until now.

"I had a very strong career where I was and I was excelling in the different roles I had," Rebecca Binder said of the move. "It was more just the matter of right time for the business and right time for me personally."

RF|Binder also recently brought on David Schraeder as executive MD of its corporate and financial services practice; and Maggie Boezi and Amy Grosheider as senior MD and MD, respectively, in its food, drinks, and nutrition practice. Additionally, former CNBC field producer Karina Frayter was named MD of RF|Binder’s media team.

RF|Binder reported $12.1 million in revenue last year, a drop of 2% from 2016.