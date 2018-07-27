Flack on Friday: Neil Bennett's adventure, not a fine fine, back to the '90s

In Flack this week: Bennett swaps Malbec for marathon, punishment by doughnut, ex-Freuds man discovers nowt comes for Three.

Maitland Marathon

Neil Bennett, boss of City PR shop Maitland, should have been popping the Champagne corks last week after the financial league table from Mergermarket revealed the agency was the UK’s number one for M&A advisory work, as measured by both transaction value and deal count for the first half of 2018.

But after Flack enquired as to the choice of bubbly chosen by Bennett – the long term wine columnist for City AM – he responded: "Rather to my surprise I have stopped drinking since the start of the year."

With a hungover Flack still trying to process this information, Bennett continued: "I have been running and cycling instead and I’m treating myself instead by running the Borobodur Marathon in Indonesia in November. Should be a bit of an adventure!"

Could this become a standard celebration for PR firm success in 2018? PRWeek decided it should investigate further with a possible relocation of its Global Awards night.

It appears however that Borobodur hosts a 10th century Buddhist temple, which is where they start and finish November’s marathon. For Flack this is simply too much of a jump from Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

Hole-y appropriate punishment?

As we know, it’s not uncommon for employers or clients to insist their PRs spokespeople are not personally named. Flack heard this week of one public sector body that has taken this concept further; fining staff whose names appear in the press. The policy came to light after one comms pro was quoted from a recent tweet sent from their own account.

Before everyone is up in arms… the fine is in fact payable in donuts or equivalent sweet treats and, presumably, is non-compulsory.

In the spirit of non-disclosure, Flack has decided not to name the organisation. So there.

Agency goes back to the future

Those rad dudes at PMW Communications marked the Sussex agency’s 25th year of existence on Monday by going to work dressed in the styles of the year it was founded.

Stonewash denim, puffer jackets, platform shoes and tracksuits were on show to celebrate the firm’s quarter century. Special mention goes to financial director Peter Burton, who dressed as a lifeguard from Baywatch. Flack applauds you.

Nothing comes for Three, Haran

Haran Ramachandran, latterly creative chief at Freuds, may have got slightly carried away at his new role:

Start new gig at @ThreeUK today as head of creative after a great 1.5 years at Freuds. Free data for everyone!*



*just been informed I have nowhere near enough authority to do this. Sorry https://t.co/9TYJwqHhs9 — Haran Ramachandran (@HaranR) July 23, 2018





What's in a name?

Also on Twitter, spare a thought for this poor PR man from Virgin Holidays:

It's happened again... I've been quoted as a "spokeswoman" by poor journalists from The Independent and The Lancashire Post. Let's just call it my contribution to tackling the restrictive use of gender pronouns #PRlife #PR #boyswithgirlsnames — Kelly Grindle (@KellyGrindle1) July 25, 2018



