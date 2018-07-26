In brief: New branding for Buchanan, wins for Brazen and Jargon, Health Unlimited hires

Buchanan unveils new branding

WPP-owned financial PR specialist Buchanan has unveiled new branding (pictured) and launched a new corporate website. It follows a series of changes at the agency to expand its offer. Last year Buchanan hired Weber Shandwick director Alex Brown to head its new corporate practice and in January 2018 established a three-strong design team led by Kerrie Palmer, who previously headed the design specialism at Bell Pottinger. Buchanan has more than 100 retained clients, including recent additions such as GVC, the FTSE 100-listed owner of Ladbrokes Coral; Primary Healthcare Properties; BCA Marketplace; and Biopharma Credit. Senior partner Bobby Morse said: "The Buchanan brand has a strong legacy, which has built up over the years – our brand today reflects the strength of this legacy and couples it with a vibrant look and feel, representative of our progressive direction of travel."

Yesterday's briefs: Banging the drum for creativity, wins for Text100 and Fleet Street, 'eco-soap' campaign



Workspace Commerce taps up Brazen for PR support

Manchester-based agency Brazen has been appointed by Workspace Commerce, the commercial property developer that provides workspaces, to represent its international portfolio. Brazen’s UK and UAE offices will work simultaneously on the account. Brazen CEO Nina Webb said: "We’re going to help Areaworks stamp its mark on the UK with hopefully lots more openings in the pipeline. It’s fantastic that we can work on this client internationally and really be part of the journey with them as a global office space provider." Workspace Commerce recently opened a co-working space in Hoxton, London.

New hires at Health Unlimited

Health Unlimited has announced two senior hires following the recent appointment of Ann Bartling as PR practice lead. Per Hedman joins from Nitrogen Group as director of digital engagement and Jamie Keenan from MSLGroup as associate director, UK PR. The former will lead Health Unlimited’s global insights and engagement team, with the latter leading key client portfolios across the international and UK domestic work, the agency said. Health Unlimited CEO Tim Bird said: "They bring with them a wealth of understanding of today’s challenging commercial, healthcare, public policy and patient advocacy environments."

Blockchain firm Blackmoon enlists PR support

Blockchain fintech company Blackmoon has hired Jargon PR. The agency has been tasked with leading the global PR campaign that aims to generate brand awareness through thought leadership content, news, profiling and event support. A campaign for Blackmoon will aim to raise awareness with traditional investors, crypto investors and potential new business partners, Jargon said.