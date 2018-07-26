Porter Novelli makes more senior UK hires amid leadership shake-up

Porter Novelli has made two further senior hires in the UK, following the appointment of two deputy MDs to jointly lead the London office and news that MD Fenella Grey is moving to a new chair role.

Eleanor Turner, former head of corporate responsibility for the UK and Europe at Prudential, is joining in the new position of head of reputation management & purpose.

Prior to Prudential, she ran the sustainability offers at Salter Baxter MSL and also led Tesco’s Group CR and sustainable sourcing strategy, where she worked with internal and external stakeholders including WWF, Greenpeace and the RSPB.

Lucy Swan joins as head of brand from Clarion, where she was a managing partner and creative director. She specialises in consumer food, drink and lifestyle brands, and has worked with Nestlé, Microsoft, Warburtons, Kenwood and Jägermeister.

Swan’s predecessor is Clare Hindley, who left earlier this year and is now freelancing.

Earlier today (Thursday 26 July), the Omnicom network agency announced that Jo Patterson, head of strategic services in London, is to co-lead the London office with Nicole Yost, previously its head of health. Director Jayme McCormick is replacing Yost as head of health in London.

Grey is moving to a strategic advisory role as chair of Porter Novelli London, after four-and-a-half years as MD. The new role will focus on innovation and growing the agency’s purpose offer in London.

It is part of a shakeup in the global team that has seen Jennifer Swint named global president and partner.

Porter Novelli is listed 36th in PRWeek’s most recent UK Top 150 Consultancies list, with UK revenue of an estimated £8m in 2017. It employs around 70 people in London.