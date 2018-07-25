Reservation platform SevenRooms names Diffusion AOR

Diffusion was brought on after the tech company raised its first round of venture capital.

NEW YORK: SevenRooms, a b-to-b tech company that provides reservation, seating, and guest management services to the hospitality industry, has named Diffusion as its AOR.

"We previously worked with Haymaker PR," said Bianca McLaren, senior manager of brand marketing for SevenRooms. "As we moved into our next stage of growth after raising our Series A in December 2017, we wanted to bring a fresh perspective to how we defined ourselves with the media."

Haymaker PR, which did not pitch to keep the work, could not immediately be reached for comment.

McLaren said SevenRooms began talking to six agencies when it put the account up for bid earlier this year before cutting the list down to two. The company finally chose Diffusion in May.

Diffusion will use a thought leadership program to promote SevenRooms. The agency will be "targeting decision makers in the restaurant and hospitality industry," according to a statement.

"We’ve unearthed key hospitality industry topics that our campaign will make synonymous with the SevenRooms brand, and soon it’ll be impossible to discuss guest management in this sector without SevenRooms being a part of the conversation," said Kate Ryan, Diffusion’s U.S. MD.

SevenRooms was founded in 2011 and provides services to restaurant, hotel, and nightlife companies including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Live Nation, and the TAO Group, among others, according to a statement.

SevenRooms bills itself as a strictly b-to-b firm that does not aggregate consumer data or have a consumer-facing app.

"We do not want to compete with our clients to own their guest relationships," McLaren said.