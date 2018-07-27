Home Depot's Stacey Tank to chair judging for 2019 PRWeek Awards

Tank was recently promoted to VP of home services at the home improvement retailer - she chairs the 20th edition of the awards, which are now open for entries.

NEW YORK: Home Depot’s Stacey Tank has been named the chair of judges for the 2019 PRWeek Awards U.S., the 20th anniversary edition of the biggest night in PR.

Tank was recently promoted to VP of home services at the retailer, leading three business units: interiors, exteriors, and measurement services. She previously led communications at the company for three years.

The 2019 edition of the PRWeek Awards will feature two new categories: Best Campaign on a Small Budget and Best in Influencer Impact. The Best for a Cause category has been renamed Best in Corporate Social Responsibility.

The deadline for entries is October 1. Go here for more information.