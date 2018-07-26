PRWeek UK Awards 2018: shortlist revealed

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards evening on Tuesday 16 October. Click here for more information and to buy tickets for the must-attend event – the early bird rate for bookings expires on Friday 17 August.
Taylor Herring appears 13 times on the shortlist, including five nominations for its 'Spin Cycle’ campaign for Samsung QuickDrive. The Romans has 11 mentions, including three for Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick for Thriva.
Both agencies are also shortlisted in the Small Consultancy category.
W appears eight times and Tin Man seven on the shortlist. There are six appearances for Hope&Glory and 90TEN; five for Unity and Third City; four for Golin, Mischief, Pegasus and One Green Bean; and three for FleishmanHillard Fishburn, Ogilvy, Red, Headland and Frank.
PRWeek Awards 2018 shortlist in full
B2B Campaign
- New Economy by BDO for BDO
- The Goose That Laid The Golden Quarter by Clarity PR for Loqate
- Tech in a Transforming Britain by Harvard for Fujitsu
- The Nation’s Response to GDPR: how LEWIS launched SAS as the voice of GDPR by LEWIS Global Communications for SAS
- Reinventing Loyalty: The new loyalty experience by Red Consultancy for Adobe
- Populating Plexal - The AI legacy of London 2012 by Frank for Plexal
Best Cause-led Campaign
- Tackling Holiday Hunger Through the Launch of Fit and Fed by APCO Worldwide for StreetGames
- Three Billboards for Grenfell by Mc&T for Grenfell
- Project 84 by This Morning, ITV with adam&eveDDB, W and Harry's, for CALM
- Bacta: Ending high-stakes gambling on the high street by WE UK for Bacta
- Windrush campaign by IMiX, JCWI (Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants), Praxis Community Projects, Refugee and Migrant Centre, Runnymede Trust
- ‘The Knowledge+’ Creating London’s 4th Emergency Service with mytaxi by Taylor Herring for mytaxi (pictured below)
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
- #ISeeMore by Tin Man for The Institution of Engineering and Technology
- I'm On by Tin Man for Pink Parcel
- Soapland Security by Unity for ADT
- Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead
- Yay Delay by The Romans for Diageo
Best Integrated Campaign
- Dine & Dash by Barclaycard and Cohn & Wolfe for Barclaycard
- Markle & Sparkle by Marks & Spencer
- Kickstarting A Conversation Nation by Mischief for Time to Change
- Project 84 by This Morning, ITV with adam&eveDDB, W and Harry's, for CALM
- 'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung
Best International Campaign
- Blue Planet II Commercial & International PR Campaign by BBC Studios
- Hidden Treasures of Creativity by Golin for Adobe
- UBS Billionaires Insights: Setting the Global Wealth Agenda by Headland Consultancy for UBS
- The Body Shop Forever Against Animal Testing by The Body Shop with Another Word Communications
- #bloodnormal by Ketchum for Essity (Libresse)
Best PR Event
- The Ecover Rubbish Café by Red Consultancy for Ecover
- Valentine’s Day at Greggs by Taylor Herring and Greggs for Greggs
- The Ned London launch party by The Ned
- Village's DNA by Third City for Ancestry
- Plasticus the Whale by One Green Bean London for Sky Ocean Rescue
- Buckets of Hope by Tin Man for WaterAid
Best Use of a Small Budget
- There But Not There by Newsfeed PR for Remembered
- Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick by The Romans for Thriva
- Chewing the fat over the nation's health by Tin Man for Thriva
- Scammer Nanas by Unity for Get Safe Online (pictured below)
- The First All-Female Subbuteo Set by Ogilvy for The Football Association Women’s FA Cup
- Beano Vs Jacob Rees-Mogg by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios
Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign
- Salute the Lionesses by Pitch Marketing Group for The FA
- Bringing Big Mac to the Apple Mac generation by Red Consultancy for McDonald's UK
- The Odds of Love by Third City for eharmony
- L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM
- NOW TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead by Fever for NOW TV
- When Life Gives You Melons by The Romans for Freya Lingerie
Best Use of Content
- NOW TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead by Fever for NOW TV
- Sound So Loud You Can See It by Hope&Glory for Sony
- Strictly Come Cleaning by The Academy for Karcher
- 'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung
- Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead
Best Use of Creativity
- Bar on the Edge by Manifest for BrewDog
- Cheap Thrills from Poundland by One Green Bean London for Poundland
- Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick by The Romans for Thriva
- The First All-Female Subbuteo Set by Ogilvy for The SSE Women’s FA Cup
- 'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung
Best Use of New Technology
- Smurfs: The Lost Village by Unity for Sony Pictures
- The World’s First Robot Influencer - Launching Westworld with Fred the Humanoid by Taylor Herring for NOW TV
Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation
- Swap For Good by Iris Culture for BRITA UK
- I'm On by Tin Man for Pink Parcel
- L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM
- 'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung (pictured below)
- Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail; Samaritans; British Transport Police; Rail Delivery Group
City & Corporate Communications
- The Sharenting Report by Cohn & Wolfe for Barclays
- ‘What Will You Be?’ The World’s Biggest Digital Skills and Jobs initiative for Young People by Vodafone Group
- Fuel Banks by Golin for npower
- Fraudulent Holiday Sickness Campaign by Thomas Cook Group
Financial Services
- #MakeMoneyEqual by Common Industry for Starling Bank
- Click & Investaurant by Frank for Investec
- UBS Billionaires Insights: Setting the Global Wealth Agenda by Headland Consultancy for UBS
- ATM 50 by Hope&Glory for Barclays
- Fredd-inflation by W for MoneySuperMarket
Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer
- Revolutionising surgery for good by Hanover Communications for CMR Surgical
- IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S YOUR THYROID by Porter Novelli London for MERCK
- Be a #CondomHero by PREMIER with UNILAD for Durex
- Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead
- Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick by The Romans for Thriva
Internal Communications and Employee Engagement
- Cracking the case on GDPR by Futures Housing Group
- Pfizer - Global Marketing Key Account Management Centre of Excellence by Pfizer
- Reinventing Internal Comms by Sky
- Act on Fractures (frACTure) – World Osteoporosis Day 2017 by Chamberlain Healthcare PR, a Syneos Health company for UCB Pharma
- Arthur Webb Challenge Cup by Good Relations for Nationwide
Issues and Reputation Management
- Response to the London Bridge Terror Attack by Borough Market
- Managing the Sugar Tax by Stripe Communications for A.G. Barr
- #TooCoolForPlastic by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods Ltd
- Monarch Airlines:Britain's biggest peacetime repatriation by UK Civil Aviation Authority
- KFC distribution breakdown by Freuds and KFC in-house team for KFC
Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport
- Sky High Economics by Ogilvy for Inmarsat Aviation
- Jonathan Rea (almost) wins Sports Personality of the Year by Ready10 for Carole Nash
- ‘The Knowledge+’ Creating London’s 4th Emergency Service with mytaxi by Taylor Herring for mytaxi
- GT Sport: Police Academy by The Romans for PlayStation (pictured below)
- #Avocard by Virgin Trains
Marketing Communications: Culture Media, Sport and Travel
- Born To Be Wild by Mischief London for National Trust
- Come Back Darling by One Green Bean London for Virgin Holidays
- Creating the publishing event of the year: La Belle Sauvage: The Book of Dust, Volume One by Philip Pullman, by Riot Communications and Penguin Random House Children's for Penguin Random House Children's
- Inflatable Sanctuary by Cohn & Wolfe for Hotels.com
- easyJet present The Flybrary by Taylor Herring for easyJet
Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion
- 'Minimise Me': The Greggs Diet by Taylor Herring and Greggs for Greggs
- When Life Gives You Melons by The Romans for Freya Lingerie
- Yay Delay by The Romans for Diageo
- GoT x IKEA by Hope&Glory for IKEA
- CROCing the front row at London Fashion Week by FleishmanHillard Fishburn for Crocs
Most Innovative Use of Digital and Social Media
- Monster Discounts by Frank for MyVoucherCodes
- #BlueGoGreen by Golin for npower
- The Memory Tree by Hope&Glory for Marie Curie
- #EuroPartofMe by Third City for Ancestry
- Village's DNA by Third City for Ancestry
- L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM
Not-for-Profit
- Three Billboards for Grenfell by Mc&T for Grenfell
- Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail; Samaritans; British Transport Police; Rail Delivery Group
- Scammer Nanas by Unity for Get Safe Online
- There But Not There by Newsfeed PR for Remembered
- L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM
Public Affairs
- Stop sickness scams by ABTA - The Travel Association
- Hailing a new era for the taxi industry by Newington Communications for Licensed Taxi Drivers Association
- #IPTsUnfair by Third City for ABI
- Securing Alfie His Medicine - End Our Pain by Tendo Consulting
- Cut the Stakes Now by Interel for Bacta, the Hippodrome Casino, Novomatic, Praesepe
Public Sector
- Organ Donation - Reaching out to BAME communities by Department of Health and Social Care
- Paisley for UK City of Culture 2021 by Renfrewshire Council
- #ISeeMore by Tin Man for The Institution of Engineering and Technology
- Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail; Samaritans; British Transport Police; Rail Delivery Group
- Scammer Nanas by Unity for Get Safe Online
Technology
- Who wants to be a property millionaire? by Brands2Life and Zoopla for Zoopla
- Seasonal Eating by Hope&Glory for Deliveroo
- Family Squad by Mischief PR & Vodafone UK for Vodafone
- 'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung
In-house Team of the Year
- Deliveroo
- Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
- British Red Cross
- Shelter
Large Consultancy of the Year
- Golin
- Instinctif Partners
- Hill+Knowlton Strategies
- Weber Shandwick
- FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year
- Hope&Glory
- Headland
- W
- Harvard
- 90TEN
Small Consultancy of the Year
- Talker Tailor Trouble Maker
- Cow
- Ready10
- The Romans
- Taylor Herring
- Manifest
Best Agency Outside London (Headquarters outside M25)
- Stripe Communications
- O Communications
- Pegasus
- Fourtold
- Brazen
- Citypress
New Consultancy of the Year
- Pembroke and Rye
- J Public Relations UK
- The Playbook
- Milk & Honey PR
- Munch
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
- The Academy
- PREMIER
- Tin Man
- One Green Bean London
- Battenhall
- 90TEN
Young PR Professional of the Year
- Francesca Catling, British Airways
- Ellie Scott-Smith, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
- Paul Stollery, freelance
- Ian Cubbon, Mischief PR
- Viola Hazlerigg, The Romans
- Amy O'Connor, 90TEN
