PRWeek UK Awards 2018: shortlist revealed

Taylor Herring appears 13 times on the shortlist, including five nominations for its 'Spin Cycle’ campaign for Samsung QuickDrive. The Romans has 11 mentions, including three for Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick for Thriva.

Both agencies are also shortlisted in the Small Consultancy category.

W appears eight times and Tin Man seven on the shortlist. There are six appearances for Hope&Glory and 90TEN; five for Unity and Third City; four for Golin, Mischief, Pegasus and One Green Bean; and three for FleishmanHillard Fishburn, Ogilvy, Red, Headland and Frank.

PRWeek Awards 2018 shortlist in full

B2B Campaign

New Economy by BDO for BDO

The Goose That Laid The Golden Quarter by Clarity PR for Loqate

Tech in a Transforming Britain by Harvard for Fujitsu

The Nation’s Response to GDPR: how LEWIS launched SAS as the voice of GDPR by LEWIS Global Communications for SAS

Reinventing Loyalty: The new loyalty experience by Red Consultancy for Adobe

Populating Plexal - The AI legacy of London 2012 by Frank for Plexal

Best Cause-led Campaign

Tackling Holiday Hunger Through the Launch of Fit and Fed by APCO Worldwide for StreetGames

Three Billboards for Grenfell by Mc&T for Grenfell

Project 84 by This Morning, ITV with adam&eveDDB, W and Harry's, for CALM

Bacta: Ending high-stakes gambling on the high street by WE UK for Bacta

Windrush campaign by IMiX, JCWI (Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants), Praxis Community Projects, Refugee and Migrant Centre, Runnymede Trust

‘The Knowledge+’ Creating London’s 4th Emergency Service with mytaxi by Taylor Herring for mytaxi (pictured below)

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

#ISeeMore by Tin Man for The Institution of Engineering and Technology

I'm On by Tin Man for Pink Parcel

Soapland Security by Unity for ADT

Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead

Yay Delay by The Romans for Diageo

Best Integrated Campaign

Dine & Dash by Barclaycard and Cohn & Wolfe for Barclaycard

Markle & Sparkle by Marks & Spencer

Kickstarting A Conversation Nation by Mischief for Time to Change

Project 84 by This Morning, ITV with adam&eveDDB, W and Harry's, for CALM

'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung

Best International Campaign

Blue Planet II Commercial & International PR Campaign by BBC Studios

Hidden Treasures of Creativity by Golin for Adobe

UBS Billionaires Insights: Setting the Global Wealth Agenda by Headland Consultancy for UBS

The Body Shop Forever Against Animal Testing by The Body Shop with Another Word Communications

#bloodnormal by Ketchum for Essity (Libresse)

Best PR Event

The Ecover Rubbish Café by Red Consultancy for Ecover

Valentine’s Day at Greggs by Taylor Herring and Greggs for Greggs

The Ned London launch party by The Ned

Village's DNA by Third City for Ancestry

Plasticus the Whale by One Green Bean London for Sky Ocean Rescue

Buckets of Hope by Tin Man for WaterAid

Best Use of a Small Budget

There But Not There by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick by The Romans for Thriva

Chewing the fat over the nation's health by Tin Man for Thriva

Scammer Nanas by Unity for Get Safe Online (pictured below)

The First All-Female Subbuteo Set by Ogilvy for The Football Association Women’s FA Cup

Beano Vs Jacob Rees-Mogg by Taylor Herring for Beano Studios

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign

Salute the Lionesses by Pitch Marketing Group for The FA

Bringing Big Mac to the Apple Mac generation by Red Consultancy for McDonald's UK

The Odds of Love by Third City for eharmony

L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM

NOW TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead by Fever for NOW TV

When Life Gives You Melons by The Romans for Freya Lingerie

Best Use of Content

NOW TV Gets Grimey For The Walking Dead by Fever for NOW TV

Sound So Loud You Can See It by Hope&Glory for Sony

Strictly Come Cleaning by The Academy for Karcher

'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung

Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead

Best Use of Creativity

Bar on the Edge by Manifest for BrewDog

Cheap Thrills from Poundland by One Green Bean London for Poundland

Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick by The Romans for Thriva

The First All-Female Subbuteo Set by Ogilvy for The SSE Women’s FA Cup

'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung

Best Use of New Technology

Smurfs: The Lost Village by Unity for Sony Pictures

The World’s First Robot Influencer - Launching Westworld with Fred the Humanoid by Taylor Herring for NOW TV

Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation

Swap For Good by Iris Culture for BRITA UK

I'm On by Tin Man for Pink Parcel

L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM

'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung (pictured below)

Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail; Samaritans; British Transport Police; Rail Delivery Group

City & Corporate Communications

The Sharenting Report by Cohn & Wolfe for Barclays

‘What Will You Be?’ The World’s Biggest Digital Skills and Jobs initiative for Young People by Vodafone Group

Fuel Banks by Golin for npower

Fraudulent Holiday Sickness Campaign by Thomas Cook Group

Financial Services

#MakeMoneyEqual by Common Industry for Starling Bank

Click & Investaurant by Frank for Investec

UBS Billionaires Insights: Setting the Global Wealth Agenda by Headland Consultancy for UBS

ATM 50 by Hope&Glory for Barclays

Fredd-inflation by W for MoneySuperMarket

Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer

Revolutionising surgery for good by Hanover Communications for CMR Surgical

IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S YOUR THYROID by Porter Novelli London for MERCK

Be a #CondomHero by PREMIER with UNILAD for Durex

Flight HIV101 by 90TEN for Gilead

Nothing Wrong With A Little Prick by The Romans for Thriva

Internal Communications and Employee Engagement

Cracking the case on GDPR by Futures Housing Group

Pfizer - Global Marketing Key Account Management Centre of Excellence by Pfizer

Reinventing Internal Comms by Sky

Act on Fractures (frACTure) – World Osteoporosis Day 2017 by Chamberlain Healthcare PR, a Syneos Health company for UCB Pharma

Arthur Webb Challenge Cup by Good Relations for Nationwide

Issues and Reputation Management

Response to the London Bridge Terror Attack by Borough Market

Managing the Sugar Tax by Stripe Communications for A.G. Barr

#TooCoolForPlastic by Weber Shandwick for Iceland Foods Ltd

Monarch Airlines:Britain's biggest peacetime repatriation by UK Civil Aviation Authority

KFC distribution breakdown by Freuds and KFC in-house team for KFC

Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport

Sky High Economics by Ogilvy for Inmarsat Aviation

Jonathan Rea (almost) wins Sports Personality of the Year by Ready10 for Carole Nash

‘The Knowledge+’ Creating London’s 4th Emergency Service with mytaxi by Taylor Herring for mytaxi

GT Sport: Police Academy by The Romans for PlayStation (pictured below)

#Avocard by Virgin Trains

Marketing Communications: Culture Media, Sport and Travel

Born To Be Wild by Mischief London for National Trust

Come Back Darling by One Green Bean London for Virgin Holidays

Creating the publishing event of the year: La Belle Sauvage: The Book of Dust, Volume One by Philip Pullman, by Riot Communications and Penguin Random House Children's for Penguin Random House Children's

Inflatable Sanctuary by Cohn & Wolfe for Hotels.com

easyJet present The Flybrary by Taylor Herring for easyJet

Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion

'Minimise Me': The Greggs Diet by Taylor Herring and Greggs for Greggs

When Life Gives You Melons by The Romans for Freya Lingerie

Yay Delay by The Romans for Diageo

GoT x IKEA by Hope&Glory for IKEA

CROCing the front row at London Fashion Week by FleishmanHillard Fishburn for Crocs

Most Innovative Use of Digital and Social Media

Monster Discounts by Frank for MyVoucherCodes

#BlueGoGreen by Golin for npower

The Memory Tree by Hope&Glory for Marie Curie

#EuroPartofMe by Third City for Ancestry

Village's DNA by Third City for Ancestry

L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM

Not-for-Profit

Three Billboards for Grenfell by Mc&T for Grenfell

Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail; Samaritans; British Transport Police; Rail Delivery Group

Scammer Nanas by Unity for Get Safe Online

There But Not There by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

L'Eau de Chris by W for CALM

Public Affairs

Stop sickness scams by ABTA - The Travel Association

Hailing a new era for the taxi industry by Newington Communications for Licensed Taxi Drivers Association

#IPTsUnfair by Third City for ABI

Securing Alfie His Medicine - End Our Pain by Tendo Consulting

Cut the Stakes Now by Interel for Bacta, the Hippodrome Casino, Novomatic, Praesepe

Public Sector

Organ Donation - Reaching out to BAME communities by Department of Health and Social Care

Paisley for UK City of Culture 2021 by Renfrewshire Council

#ISeeMore by Tin Man for The Institution of Engineering and Technology

Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail; Samaritans; British Transport Police; Rail Delivery Group

Scammer Nanas by Unity for Get Safe Online

Technology

Who wants to be a property millionaire? by Brands2Life and Zoopla for Zoopla

Seasonal Eating by Hope&Glory for Deliveroo

Family Squad by Mischief PR & Vodafone UK for Vodafone

'Spin Cycle’ – the launch of Samsung QuickDrive by Taylor Herring for Samsung

In-house Team of the Year

Deliveroo

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

British Red Cross

Shelter

Large Consultancy of the Year

Golin

Instinctif Partners

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Weber Shandwick

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

Hope&Glory

Headland

W

Harvard

90TEN

Small Consultancy of the Year

Talker Tailor Trouble Maker

Cow

Ready10

The Romans

Taylor Herring

Manifest

Best Agency Outside London (Headquarters outside M25)

Stripe Communications

O Communications

Pegasus

Fourtold

Brazen

Citypress

New Consultancy of the Year

Pembroke and Rye

J Public Relations UK

The Playbook

Milk & Honey PR

Munch

Specialist Consultancy of the Year

The Academy

PREMIER

Tin Man

One Green Bean London

Battenhall

90TEN

Young PR Professional of the Year

Francesca Catling, British Airways

Ellie Scott-Smith, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Paul Stollery, freelance

Ian Cubbon, Mischief PR

Viola Hazlerigg, The Romans

Amy O'Connor, 90TEN

