In brief: Banging the drum for creativity, wins for Text100 and Fleet Street, 'eco-soap' campaign

MSL to handle PR for the Golden Drum Festival, Cow PR to extol the virtues of eco-soap, account wins for Fleet Street Communications, Text100 and Unhooked Communications, and more from PRWeek UK.

Banging the drum for creativity

MSL has been handed the PR contract for the Golden Drum Festival for the third year running. Working with partner agencies and local offices, it will be responsible for comms work in 17 countries - Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy - to promote the festival.

Now in its 25th year, the festival celebrates creativity from around the world and will take place in Slovenia in October. Between now and then MSL will promote the festival through media relations and social media communications, among other things. The festival brings together more than 900 experts from various industries every year.

Bar operator hires PR agency

Food and drink specialist Fleet Street Communications (FSC) has been awarded an account to handle trade and corporate PR for Arc Inspirations, which runs 16 bars including the Banyan Bar & Kitchen, Manahatta and The Box. FSC is to deliver a PR programme to increase awareness of the company and its brands amongst key trade and business media as well as supporting the opening of three new bars in the coming months.

Text100 wins major music client

Music hardware and software company Native Instruments has appointed Text100 to handle PR across the UK and USA. The agency has been tasked with positioning the company as the industry leader in digital music innovation. Andrew Burton, head of communications for Native Instruments, said that Text100 "will help us forge technology and consumer media relationships that are best suited for our future plans."

New chapter for PR firm

Guildford-based agency Something Blue PR has changed its name to Chapter Communications as part of a total rebrand of its business. The agency started out in the weddings sector but the new corporate identity is designed to help it diversify into other sectors. Neil Kent, managing director, Chapter Communications, said: "This rebrand represents the next chapter in our development as a company, from a kitchen table start-up back in 2010 into a multi-disciplinary, integrated agency with a growing team and a client list we're incredibly proud of."

Cow PR's eco-soap brief

Cow PR has teamed up with Clarity-The Soap Co to promote the release of a new range of soap created in a factory in East London where most of the workers are visually impaired, disabled or disadvantaged. The new products include a 97 per cent organic, vegan, 100g soap that will sell at £3 and comes in three eco-certified fragrances: Honey Blossom, Spring Meadow and Wild Berries. And a 250ml vegan hand wash, saving 88 litres of water per bottle compared to liquid hand wash, will sell at £4. The products will go on sale in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and selected Co-op stores over the summer.

Agency wins three new clients

Manchester-based agency Unhooked Communications has announced several new clients, adding to its existing construction portfolio. It will be promoting the Inspire Summit, a conference taking place in Manchester later this year looking at how to increase the number of women in working in construction, engineering and housing. Unhooked Communications will also be carrying out PR and marketing for a series of Construction Careers Weeks organised by Built Environment Skills in Schools. The agency’s third new client is Pride Road, an architect franchise for whom it will communicate the benefits of flexible-working.