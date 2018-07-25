Watch: UAE's 'adventure Emirate' brings world's longest zipline to London

The Jebel Jais Flight London installation allows consumers to experience the world's longest zipline, while riding the world's fastest urban zipline.

'The world's first augmented reality zipline' sees riders don Samsung Gear Oculus VR headsets, which transports them to the mountains of the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, while riding the Zip Now London wire on Southbank.

London-based agency Rooster is running PR for Ras Al Khaimah and has created the AR experience, which will run until September 9.

Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: "Jebel Jais Flight London is giving adventure-seekers a unique way to experience riding a record-setting attraction from an undiscovered part of the globe, but from right here in the heart of the city. By combining the fantastic ride of Zip Now London and the latest 360 video and augmented reality technologies, we’ve created a world-first experience people can enjoy all summer."