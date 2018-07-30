Around the office with InkHouse's Beth Monaghan

InkHouse's cofounder and CEO walks us through a day in her life.

Average start time each day

4:30 a.m., when I find the quiet space to write and think.

First site or app checked each morning

My horoscope. It’s much more entertaining than my email.

How to keep up with an East Coast schedule on the West Coast, or vice versa

Don’t try. I put on an out-of-office message, tell people how to reach me if it’s urgent, then try to be where I am.

Secret for beating traffic

The subway is the only way to beat Boston traffic. I’m a fan.

Average number of meetings per day

Six. I default my calendar to 50-minute meetings to give myself built-in transition time, and don’t take meetings on Fridays so I can catch up.

Days spent on the road per year

Fifty. I seek out one thing that inspires me on every trip, such as the Morgan Library in New York City or the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, even if it’s only for 15 minutes.

Most distinct aspect of your personal office

My two vintage Royal typewriters help slow down my thinking. The red one is missing its "1" and "!" keys, so it’s also a good way to compel creative workarounds.

How often is work put away on evenings or a weekend?

Almost always, unless I’m working a crisis. I’ve disabled notifications on my phone and schedule two times a day to check email. Then I live, which is the only way I find the perspective that makes my work life hum.

Career if not in PR

I’d be a nonfiction author. So why PR? It’s a profession of storytelling. Every day, I connect ideas and experiences with people and culture.

Book I’m reading

Mary Karr’s Tropic of Squalor and David Sedaris’ Calypso, because they see truth in all its ugliness and find a way to laugh and love it into something beautiful.

Tip for staying sane in Silicon Valley

Walk the labyrinth inside Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

One thing to know before starting a business

There will never be a "normal" day in which everything goes according to plan — well, maybe just one — but that’s what makes PR fascinating.

Bold prediction about the future of marketing

Certainty will be replaced with understanding. Connecting with an audience won’t be about pushing a strong point of view, but listening to different voices with empathy to fuel lasting connections.