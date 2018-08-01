The next generation of PR principals is set to be truly diverse

The argument from PR execs that it's difficult to find sufficient diverse talent no longer washes with me.

The subject of diversity in business generally, and in PR specifically, is one of the most pressing issues of our time and has come under the microscope continuously at PRWeek.

Our Diversity Distinction in PR Awards, produced in partnership with the PR Council, has highlighted the best initiatives at PR firms and in-house teams for the past eight years, and we have just closed submissions for 2018.

The aspiration is for there to no longer be a need for such a program, which has celebrated some excellent initiatives and diversity champions.



But unfortunately, for now, it is still more than necessary.

A mantra from embattled senior PR executives, which is still parroted by some in the industry, is no matter how hard companies try it’s impossible to find sufficient talent to fill the diversity vacuum at senior levels.

That argument always struck me as spurious, but it definitely no longer washes.

Take a look at this year’s PRWeek 40 Under 40 list and you’ll see one of the most diverse groups of PR pros we have ever gathered together.

As PRWeek celebrates its 20th anniversary in the U.S., it is gratifying to see such diversity amid such talent and potential.



These are the leaders of tomorrow and the generation that is going to take communications to the next level.