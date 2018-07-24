Breakfast Briefing: Interpublic CMG revenues up 3.7% in Q2

Meanwhile, PR numbers dropped by 5.4% in the first half at Huntsworth.

Interpublic Group’s CMG division posted an organic revenue increase of 3.7% in Q2 to $319.1 million. Constituency Management Group contains most of IPG’s PR firms, such as Weber Shandwick and Golin, and a mix of other marketing shops. As a whole, IPG’s organic revenue growth rate in the period was 5.6%, including 4.6% in the U.S., and its operating and net income were both up in the quarter. The holding company credited higher client spending for the 35.4% profit increase (Reuters).

PR revenue tumbled on a like-for-like basis by 5.4% in the first half at U.K.-based holding company Huntsworth, which blamed declines at Grayling after the "elimination of unprofitable client contracts." Huntsworth’s communications division also includes Red and Citigate Dewe Rogerson. Operating profit and margins were both down in the first half in the division.

A Fearless Girl superfan is joining McCann’s Bristol, U.K., office full-time. Jade Delaney stood outside the office in May dressed as the Wall Street marketing installation, created by the agency for client State Street Global Advisors. McCann offered her a work placement at the time and later a full-time role, which she has accepted (Campaign).

Trump administration staffers are planning for "life after Sarah," meaning White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to Politico, citing unnamed sources. Sanders has said her departure is not imminent. New White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine said he has not had a meeting about the topic (Politico).

When rumors of your demise have been greatly exaggerated by Google...Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), tweeted at Google after searches revealed -- likely to his great surprise -- that he died last September. The article was amended in less than an hour (HuffPost).