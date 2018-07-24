In brief: Fusion gears up for Brompton, Tinie Tempah publicist joins Neighbourhood, wins for Launch, Brighter Group

Fusion gears up for Brompton, data brief for Lewis, wins for Launch, Borkowski, Peel+Williams, Brighter Group, and more from PRWeek UK.

Fusion gears up for Brompton brief

Boutique endurance sport specialist Fusion Media has been appointed by folding bike manufacturer Brompton Bicycle to handle the brand’s PR in the UK. The brief focuses on engaging existing cycling audiences and reaching new urban consumers, as well as further promoting the firm's new e-bike offering, Brompton Electric.

Carmen Byers, head of marketing at Brompton, said: "We have appointed Fusion to help us reach new audiences who are experiencing the challenges of living or working in modern cities today."

Yesterday's briefs: PrettyGreen names deputy MD plus wins for Frank, PRCO, Born Social



NGDATA appoints Lewis to drive UK growth

Customer experience management solutions firm NGDATA has appointed global agency Lewis to drive its growth in the UK, targeting the banking and finance sectors, as well as running a thought leadership programme.

NGDATA, which has a presence in North America and India, 'delivers real time AI-powered customer insights and turns them into action', and expects Lewis' work to include 'articulating the benefits of its next-generation technologies'.

Lewis made a number of senior hires with a tech focus in February.

Brighter Group gets that Vibe

British-owned travel tech firm Vibe, which boasts a client list including The Guardian, London City Airport, Qatar Airways and The Telegraph, has appointed Brighter Group as its first PR agency in the UK.

Vibe’s group e-commerce director Martin Eade said: "We are very excited to be working with Brighter - an agency we know has core strengths in both travel and technology. We know Brighter understands our business and importantly how we want to grow over the next ten years.

Brighter Group was taken over by US independent PR firm Finn Partners earlier this year.

Launch mussels in on Belgo brief

Belgo Centraal restaurant in Covent Garden, London, has appointed agency Launch to handle its relaunch, following a refurbishment. The agency will deliver an integrated comms plan to 'put the iconic eaterie and its Belgian-inspired fare back on the menu for diners'. The account is led by the agency's director of media relations Niki Wheeler.

Peel+Williams wins Olympic Holidays account

Specialist European tour operator Olympic Holidays has appointed Peel+Williams as its communications and PR partner, following a competitive four-way pitch. The brief will include consumer-driven print and digital campaigns, as well as media and trade communications.





Tinie Tempah publicist joins Neighbourhood

Music, lifestyle and event specialist Neighbourhood PR has hired former Warner/Parlophone and Virgin/EMI senior publicist Paul Guimaraes to its London team. He brings with him two decades of experience within the music industry, and a client list that includes Tinie Tempah, Kano, Bugzy Malone and David Guetta.

Neighbourhood, based in London and Newcastle Upon-Tyne, places an emphasis on electronic music and recently won Pacha Group as a client. Other moves at the agency see Tom Hewitt-Jones taking the role of senior publicist, while Zac Banks has been promoted to publicist.

Borkowski acts for art deco venue relaunch

Urban regeneration specialist The Time + Space Co, the company behind Wimbledon Studios and Birmingham’s Custard Factory, has appointed Borkowski.do to lead PR on its latest project, the £30m relaunch and regeneration of art deco performance space, Hornsey Town Hall in North London.

Borkowski has been briefed to broker senior level national and local media, trade, industry and stakeholder engagement, as well as handling PR strategy across each key development phase including events, hospitality, performance and community cohesion space.

The agency's founder Mark Borkowski wrote for PRWeek yesterday on how real influence is at a premium these days.