Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus renews contract with Prime Policy Group

WASHINGTON: The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has renewed its contract with public affairs firm Prime Policy Group.

Prime Policy, a BCW Group subsidiary, inked a $390,500 deal to renew its representation of the government that controls the northern portion of the island of Cyprus, according to a recent FARA filing.

In addition to promoting relations between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the federal government, Prime will be helping the republic deal with media and the local think tank and academic community.

The contract was renewed this month and expires at the end of May 2019.

Prime began representing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 2016, according to the FARA website.

According to the CIA World Factbook, Turkey is the only country that officially recognizes the republic.



