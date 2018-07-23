Defense Department's OPA puts recruiting account up for bid

ARLINGTON, VA: The Defense Department’s Office of People Analytics, or OPA, has put its integrated marketing account up for bid.

The RFP is for a five-year contract with an option to add another year. According to the Federal Business Opportunities web page listing the RFP, final submissions for the RFP are due August 6.

The general responsibilities listed in the RFP’s scope of work include marketing, corporate branding, advertising, direct marketing, database marketing, interactive marketing, and PR. The selected firm will also be tasked with planning and research to complement and support recruiting and retention programs of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and their Active Duty, Guard and Reserve.

The OPA leads the comms work for the Department of Defense under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness and is charged with "creating awareness of, interest in, and preference for the military among youth and the adults who influence them," according to the RFP.

MullenLowe, the incumbent on the account, referred questions about why the account was put up for RFP to the OPA. A representative from the OPA did not return requests for comment.

Budget information was not disclosed. In the RFP the OPA budgeted just under $108 million for travel and other direct costs for the first five years, and just under $19 million for the optional additional year.

The agency hired through the RFP is managed by the OPA’s Joint Advertising, Market Research, and Studies program or JAMRS.

JAMRS is responsible for supporting the Department of Defense and the individual services in recruiting efforts and also for executing specific corporate branding, advertising, and marketing programs for the office of the Secretary of Defense.