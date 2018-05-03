Fluevog celebrates '90s nostalgia with iconic Munster platform heel reboot

For the shoe's 30th anniversary re-release, Canadian footwear designer John Fluevog tapped Madonna and its '90s roots.

Company: John Fluevog

Campaign: Munster 30th Anniversary Release

Agency: Raw Information Group (PR agency partner)

Duration: April - July 2018

Canadian footwear designer John Fluevog re-released his iconic Munster ‘90s-style club heel for its 30th anniversary.

Strategy

The brand and its PR agency partner Raw Information Group began planning for the campaign in March 2018.

The Munster platforms, first released in 1989, became a staple of the ‘90s club scene after singer Lady Miss Kier wore the platforms on the cover of house music group Deee-Lite's debut album, World Clique. Madonna also wore a pair in her 1991 film Truth or Dare.

The campaign team wanted to celebrate the nostalgia and history of the Munster heel, while also introducing the shoe to a younger audience through influencer engagement and social-focused visuals.

"The main strategy was to maintain the spirit of the shoe, as well as the brand, as fashion-forward, beating to its own drum, and presenting this to media who have reverence for originality and fun," explained Joe Chang, director at Raw Information Group. "We also had a very limited gifting campaign, less than 20 pairs, which included only top tier of fashion industry insiders, celebrities, and influencers."

Matt Cohen, another director at Raw Information Group, added that the brand aimed for news coverage to celebrate Fluevog’s "unique path to 50 years of success despite often being overlooked for disavowing trends."

Tactics

The campaign team offered an exclusive on the release to Vogue, which published a feature on its site on April 20, 2018. The piece included a GIF of Madonna rocking the heels in Truth or Dare.

The Vogue article led directly to a wholesale partnership for online sales of the shoe through Opening Ceremony, a U.S.-based fashion and designer shoe retailer with stores in New York City, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

The brand assisted Opening Ceremony with the production of a six-hour photo shoot specifically to share news of the collection with the retailer's 1.1 million Instagram followers. The visuals were published on May 3, 2018.



"On May 17, [Fluevog] flew in from Vancouver and we held one-on-one press meetings at Fluevog’s Brooklyn boutique with editors from publications such as The New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Interview, as well as influential New York-based stylists," said Chang.

Influencer-focused gifting led to R&B singer Kehlani, who has 5.9 million Instagram followers, wearing the shoes for her music video for "ICYGIRL," which debuted on June 5. Singer and influencer Justine Skye also wore the shoes in a promo shoot, which she published to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on June 6.

As media hits continued to roll in, the brand celebrated the stories with posts on Fluevog's social channels.

Results

Campaign efforts led to feature stories in outlets such as Vogue, Hypebae, Paper Magazine, and The New York Times.

Influencer engagement and the photo shoot with Opening Ceremony helped the campaign make a splash on social, with Instagram posts featuring the shoes totaling more than 70,000 likes.

At a whopping $355 a pair, the first production run of 1,000 units sold out within just six weeks of the release and the style continues to boom in sales, a representative told PRWeek.