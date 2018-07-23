In brief: PrettyGreen names deputy MD plus wins for Frank, PRCO, Born Social

Car rental app Virtuo hires agency for UK launch, PrettyGreen names deputy MD, promotions at Intelligent Conversation, Boxpark appoints agency for social media brief, and more from PRWeek UK.

PrettyGreen appoints deputy MD

PrettyGreen has promoted Sarah Henderson (pictured) to the newly created role of deputy MD. She will oversee all client servicing at the agency, whose roster includes Nando’s, Kopparberg, Nintendo, Disney and Audible. She joined PrettyGreen in 2011.

Virtuo flags down Frank for UK push

Virtuo, the Paris-based app-only car rental service, has hired Frank for its UK launch this month. The agency will focus on developing creative campaigns and increasing engagement among important influencers. Virtuo was co-founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Karim Kaddoura and now operates in nine cities in France and Belgium. It recently received funding from Balderon Capital for its European expansion.

Intelligent Conversation promotes pair

Manchester agency Intelligent Conversation has made Kate Jones and Fritzi Wemheuer its MD and deputy MD, respectively. Libby Howard, who founded the 14-strong company in 2009, will oversee the company as CEO. Jones has worked with the business since its inception and Wemheuer joined from international b2b agency Gyro in 2012.

Boxpark takes agency for Wembley

Retail and street food venue Boxpark has appointed Born Social to run social media strategy for its Wembley launch. The company's third opening is due in late 2018. It has also taken on Yonder for media planning and buying. Last month, Four Communications was appointed to a wider brief covering the Wembley Park redevelopment.

Produced in Kent, PR'd by Sharp

Food and drinks PR specialist Sharp Relations has won two new contracts with Produced in Kent. The trade organisation for food, drinks and crafts businesses in the county has tasked the agency with overseeing its PR and to a second brief publicising Kent Food Trails, a new series of guides for visitors to the 'garden of England' county.

PRCO goes Native

Aparthotel operator Native has appointed agency PRCO for UK public relations. Native, formerly GoNative, has more than 25 properties across the country.