Breakfast Briefing: Papa John's hires firm to investigate internal culture

Papa John’s has hired a firm to investigate its internal culture. A Forbes investigation described a frat-house culture overseen by former CEO John Schnatter in which women were often subjected to inappropriate behavior. A representative for the Papa John’s founder said the story contains "numerous inaccuracies and misrepresentations" (CBS News). Schnatter hired Sitrick and Company for crisis communications last weekend.

The look when you get caught by surprise in an interview: Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was clearly surprised at the Aspen Security Forum when Andrea Mitchell asked him about President Donald Trump’s invitation to Vladimir Putin to visit Washington (NBC News). Meanwhile, news continues to trickle out from the Kremlin about Trump’s one-on-one meeting with Putin in Helsinki (Bloomberg). Plus: The Justice Department is planning to alert the public to foreign attempts to disrupt elections (Washington Post).

New top White House communications aide Bill Shine was subpoenaed last year by a federal grand jury as part of a criminal investigation into the handling of sexual harassment complaints by his former employer, Fox News Channel. Shine has been criticized for his handling of complaints against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes (New York Times).

WhatsApp is cracking down on the spread of fake news on the platform by making it more difficult for users to spread messages to large groups (Recode). "We believe these changes, which we’ll continue to evaluate, will help keep WhatsApp the way it was designed to be: a private messaging app," the Facebook-owned platform said in a blog post (Quartz). The app has been criticized after false information disseminated on it was blamed for violence in India and Myanmar (Business Insider).

Chick-fil-A fans are having a cow over the discontinuation of one of its most popular customer treats. The chain said this week that it is planning to eliminate its "cow calendar" after more than 20 years. In a win for rhyming and alliteration, the brand bid farewell to "20 years of steers" and a "beloved bovine tradition" in a statement. (USA Today).

Correction: This story was updated on July 20 to correct the timing of when Papa John's began its internal investigation.