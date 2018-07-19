Allyson Hugley leaves Weber Shandwick

She has been head of measurement and analytics at Weber since September 2011.

NEW YORK: Allyson Hugley, Weber Shandwick’s president of measurement and analytics, has exited the firm.

Hugley’s last day at Weber was July 6. She would not disclose why she left.

"[I am] really not comfortable discussing why I decided to leave," Hugley told PRWeek.

Weber also did not give a formal reason for Hugley’s departure. In a formal statement, CEO Andy Polansky only praised her tenure at the firm and said chief digital officer Chris Perry will take on her work. It was unclear if Perry is assuming Hugley’s duties permanently.

A source familiar with the matter said Hugley left to pursue other opportunities. However, Hugley said she has not taken a new job and is currently spending time with her family and doing some consulting work.

"It was just a personal choice to leave and I have a tremendous amount of respect for [Weber president Gail Heimann] and [Polansky]," she said.

Polansky noted that the firm has "appreciated" Hugley’s contributions, and wishes her well in her next endeavor.

"[Hugley’s] vision for evolving data and analytics from a measurement practice to playing a central role in strategy has made a significant impact on Weber Shandwick and our industry more broadly," Polansky said in the statement.

According to LinkedIn, Hugley had been head of measurement and analytics at Weber since September 2011. Prior to that, she spent five years at MSLGroup, the last three of those as SVP, and director of the firm’s insight creation practice.

Hugley said she hasn’t made specific plans but is interested in working in a non-agency position.

"I’m open to all opportunities," she said. "But I’ve been on the agency side for about half of my career and with all the momentum and excitement around data I’m curious to see what exists outside of agencies."

Hugley was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2012.