Leo Burnett, BuzzFeed veteran Rachel Winer joins Edelman as Chicago president

CHICAGO: Edelman has hired Rachel Winer, formerly of Leo Burnett and BuzzFeed, as president of its Chicago office, effective August 1.

Winer will report to U.S. CEO Russell Dubner and oversee 600 staffers.

"I will be getting out into the marketplace quickly," said Winer. "I know a number of the large clients [Edelman Chicago] works with, such as Kellogg's and Wrigley, and I worked in my time at BuzzFeed with many of the other clients."

Winer will succeed Jay Porter, who is moving into a newly created role as CEO of Revere, a separate agency within Daniel J. Edelman Holdings. Porter will lead Revere, which is focused on technology clients, with cofounder Jamey Boike.

Dubner contended that Edelman is doubling down on its earned mindset and building out capabilities to deliver "on the marketing side of what clients need to get done to solve their problems and advance their business."

Winer was most recently SVP of brand strategy at BuzzFeed for two years, where she led the media outlet’s Chicago and Detroit offices and was responsible for growing its central region via brand partnerships across business sectors. She said she left BuzzFeed this year as the company restructured.

Winer also worked at Leo Burnett from 2004 to 2015, most recently as an EVP, heading Kellogg’s global brands, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Edelman is the largest PR firm in the world by revenue. Last year, it recorded $893.6 million in revenue, an increase of 2% from the year prior. It has more than 5,900 staffers globally.