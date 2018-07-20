Flack on Friday: Fever's #JurassicJeff, Web of love for Davids, begrudging praise for Frank, Beech Boys

In Flack this week: Web of love for the Davids, begrudging praise for Frank, the Ant and Dec of PR and more.

Web of love

Davids Schneider, Beresford and Levin - the founders of social creative agency That Lot - had reason to celebrate after making (presumably) a wedge of cash from the recent sale of their business to Weber Shandwick.

The latter David had even more reason to pop a cork. Interviewed by PRWeek on the phone about the deal late Friday afternoon last week, Levin revealed that he was about to start his stag do. In fact, he was one-and-a-half beers in as he elucidated his opinions on the situation; not that anyone would know – Flack can confirm there was absolutely no evidence of slurring.

Meanwhile, the first David (Schneider, the comic and writer), has yet to share the news with his 340,000 Twitter followers. What could possibly be keeping the Corbynist comic from doing so, Flack wonders…

Begrudging praise for PR pros

Congratulations to Frank, which won snearing praise for its handling of Lord Sugar’s PR in an Observer piece on ‘17 things the World Cup taught us’ last weekend.

The Ant and Dec of PR?

Congratulations to the British Chambers of Commerce’s new job-sharing campaigns chiefs – Claire Walker and Hannah Essex. Flack notes that the pair’s names are always written in the same order, whether in full form, just forenames or just surnames. Their joint Twitter handle follows the same format:

They even stand in that order in their headshot - reminiscent of Ant and Dec, although sadly that’s not the most flattering comparison, Flack fears.

#ItsGettingDull

The rather predictable news of Visa renaming Southgate tube station in honour of Gareth Southgate got Flack thinking: why wasn’t Stonebridge Park renamed John Stones-bridge Park after England’s heroic defender?

Flack would like to offer its services to TfL as sponsorship brokerage for future events - were goalkeeper Robert Green to come out of retirement and successfully make amends for his 2010 World Cup boo-boo, Greenford (or Robert Green Park?) station could be his. A successful spell by Northern Irish player Oliver Norwood would surely attract the attention of Norwood Junction, while a return to the UK for ex-Man U player Angel di Maria might, well, you can probably guess this one...

Continued success for the Beech Boys

Havas UK's legendary MD, Brian Beech, was the proudest man in Manchester (that's some feat - Ed) this week as his son Isaac graduated with First Class Honours in Broadcast Journalism. Not only that, but Flack learns Beech Boy Junior has landed a job as an account executive for healthcare comms specialists Havas Lynx. It seems the Beech dynasty in PR north-westworld is set to continue.

Beech Senior told PRWeek: "Well at least Isaac's gainful employment means the closure of the Bank of Dad. Actually, that seems unlikely..."

It’s in the (dino) DNA

Flack bellows a pre-historic roar of approval in the direction of Fever PR this week, which was behind the reclining Jeff Goldblum statue on London’s South Bank to publicise Jurassic Park’s 25th anniversary on behalf of streaming service NOW TV.

Pictured below is Fever MD Bruce McLachlan, recreating the sultry pose with equally dashing suaveness.

