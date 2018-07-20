Havas works with brewers and pub companies to create £9m campaign to save pubs

Britain's Beer Alliance, the cross-industry group made up of brewers and pub companies, has launched a £9m campaign over three years to help save "the local".

"Long live the local", created by Havas London, aims to celebrate the role that pubs play in communities. The film shows people visiting their local to catch up, for special occasions such as weddings, to watch the football, listen to live music and much more.

PR is being done by Havas' London PR agency One Green Bean and by the client's in-house team

The campaign will push consumers to call on the government to cut beer tax, which is set to increase for at least the next three years, by signing a petition ahead of the Autumn Budget.

The work will be supported by a large-scale out-of-home campaign, national press ads, an online film, a PR campaign fronted by model and pub-owner Jodie Kidd, an influencer programme, Twitter promoted hashtag and video, and an online hub.

It is the first work out of Havas since it won the account in March. The incumbent was SapientRazorfish. The campaign has been created by Alex Tizard and Jonathan Rands, and directed by Tom Green through Stink Films. Media planning and buying is being handled by Havas Media.

David Cunningham, programme director at the Beer Alliance, said: "‘Long live the local’ will remind people that pubs are great places where a wide variety of life’s events – big and small – are played out, making them a unique part of our modern British culture and identity.

"It will, however, also raise awareness of the jeopardy our local pubs face from an unprecedented range of tax pressures, specifically beer duty, which should leave the Government with no illusions about the strength of feeling behind protecting the UK’s pubs and the communities that rely on them."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign