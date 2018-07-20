PRWeek UK news editor to join health advisory body's comms team

PRWeek news editor Sam Burne James is to join the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) as its digital media manager.

The seasoned journalist’s job will be to protect and enhance the reputation of NICE and maintain its status as an authoritative source of information among key audiences, including the media.

Burne James, who leaves PRWeek on 20 July and takes up his new role early next month, will work with the organisation’s leadership, advisory committees and stakeholders to explain its work.

He will also carry out a range of proactive and reactive media work, including briefings and social media activity, as well as providing expert comment on emerging health and social care stories.

Burne James joined PRWeek three years ago and was instrumental in breaking and covering a number of important industry scoops, including last year’s Bell Pottinger scandal, the decision by Virgin Trains to discontinue stocking the Daily Mail and ‘Sweaty-gate’.

Previously, Burne James worked for PRWeek’s charity-focussed sister title Third Sector at Haymerket as a senior reporter and before that he was a reporter for Recruiter magazine, after studying modern languages at the University of Oxford.

Commenting on his departure and his new job, Burne James told PRWeek: "I'm enormously excited to join an organisation playing a crucial role in what is one of the most important areas of public life, and fulfil a long-held ambition to work for a high-profile public sector body. Many thanks to my excellent colleagues and all the industry contacts who have made for three highly enjoyable, fulfilling and varied years at PRWeek."



PRWeek's editor-in-chief, Danny Rogers, said: "We will miss Sam but he leaves PRWeek with our very best wishes. He has proven a journalist with the very highest standards of quality, professionalism and integrity. I know he will apply the same gold standard to public sector communications, and be of huge value to NICE."

