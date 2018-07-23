Uber and Uber Eats gets new UK consumer agency after account tennis with Deliveroo

Uber and UberEats have hired Hope&Glory as their new UK consumer PR agency following a minor agency merry-go-round with Deliveroo.

Hope&Glory was made the first UK consumer agency for Uber's Rides business in March, and won another pitch earlier this month to take the same role with its food delivery business Uber Eats.

Freuds previously worked for Uber Eats, but recently stopped having taken on a purpose-drive and campaigning brief with rival Deliveroo.

Hope&Glory had itself worked with Deliveroo on consumer campaigns until earlier this year.

Uber took on Hope&Glory with the intention of ramping up consumer activity if a suspension on its operating licence in London was successfully appealed. This was achieved in June, and the agency will next month unveil Uber's comedy car at the Edinburgh festival, a travelling venue allowing punters to book a gig on the go with Mock The Week regular Andrew Maxwell.

Hope&Glory reports to former Ed Balls adviser Alex Belardinelli, Uber's UK comms head of three years.

The food delivery service is planning to expand its offer into more than 100 UK locations this year.

Meanwhile, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker has won a UK consumer campaigns brief with Deliveroo, as PRWeek revealed last week. Talker Tailor has never worked with Uber - the agency's co-founder Steve Strickland told PRWeek: "I have been sick out of the window of one before but no, we’ve never worked with them officially."