In brief: Hudson Sandler hires Grayling veteran, Newgate recruits Blair adviser, Seven Dials enters City

Hudson Sandler hires Grayling veteran

Hudson Sandler has hired Sue Hutchinson (pictured) as an associate partner in its brands practice. Sue joins after 17 years at Grayling where, from 2013, she led the British Airways account across 56 markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. It follows three other partner-level hires announced in recent months: Andrew Leach, Dan De Belder and Grayling leaver Rebecca Gudgeon.

Newgate recruits Blair adviser

Former head of business news at Sky, Dafydd Rees, has joined Newgate Communications as a partner. Rees left Sky in 2014 to work for Bloomberg, and his since been a consultant working closely with former PM Tony Blair on projects analysing the challenges of Brexit.

Seven Dials enters City

Seven Dials PR has announced the launch of financial sister firm Seven Dials City. It is lead by Seven Dials CEO Simon Kelner and recent hire James Devas, who previously worked at Maitland.

Two hires for Campaign Collective

Campaign Collective has recruited Beth Andlaw, previously head of third sector at The PHA Group; and Helen Donohoe, ex-director for public policy at charity Action for Children. Both become members at the social enterprise set up in 2016.

Welsh way win for AM+A

Travel and lifestyle specialist AM+A Marketing and Media Relations has been appointed to run a 24-month PR and digital marketing campaign to promote the 870-mile Wales Coast Path. The agency beat three other agencies to the post and will use a mix of digital and traditional PR tactics and advertising, as well as marketing for a series of May 2019 events.

Launch gets down to work at pub

The agency Launch has been appointed by Whitbread-owned Brewers Fayre to promotes its offer for families over the summer holidays, including a gamification mechanic that will see diners win prizes when they tuck into a meal at their local pub restaurant this summer.

Finn wins RiskIQ

Finn Partners has been appointed as the UK agency of record to RiskIQ, a digital threat management firm. The brief was previously held by Atomic PR.