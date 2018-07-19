MHP advises on fifth listing of 2018 and brand team expands Kimberly-Clark brief

MHP is celebrating a double win this week with its consumer team now acting for all of Andrex owner Kimberly-Clark's brands in the UK, after its financial team helped to list its fifth client of the year.

MHP has worked with KC brand Kleenex for more than a decade (see video below for an activation from earlier this year), and also has sister brand Andrex on its roster. It now adds Huggies Little Swimmers, Huggies Pull-ups, Huggies Wipes, Huggies DryNites and Depend to its client list.

This new remit includes overseeing the brands' social channels, content creation, influencer engagement and trade PR, as well as managing their consumer press offices.

Gemma Irvine, MHP's head of brand since December and a 10-year veteran of the agency and the Kleenex account, said: "We think there is enormous scope within earned media to give them the fame and love they deserve and are looking forward to getting stuck in with the KC team."

Irvine's brand team has also recently been part of the Engine team which retained part of the NHS Blood & Transplant account (although the creative agency Pablo Pablo took a major part of this from Engine), and on MHP's successful re-pitch for the British Business Bank account.

ASA's IPO and MHP

MHP's capital markets team yesterday saw its client ASA International become what the agency says is the first microfinance firm to list in Europe.

Its London Stock Exchange main market listing gave the company a value of £357m, and MHP will now be retained as its ongoing financial adviser, having previously won the IPO mandate at a pitch.

MHP says that it has advised on five of the 50 listings to take place in London this year, the previous ones being four being law firm Knights Group, baker Cake Box, mobile firm Plus500 and finance firm Urban Exposure.

The team has also recently won a brief with venture capital firm Draper Esprit since making senior hires in March that an agency release said "marks the final stage of CEO Alex Bigg’s shake-up of MHP’s senior team".