Poll: Is Bonobos' campaign to #EvolveTheDefinition of 'masculine' necessary?

Does the current meaning of the word "masculine" offend you?

Men’s clothing retailer Bonobos kicked off a campaign Wednesday aiming to #EvolveTheDefinition of the word "masculinity."

The current definition brings up synonyms such as red-blooded, strong, macho, and manly, noted Joseph Saroufim, a creative director at Observatory, who worked on the campaign. As a result, many men feel like they don’t fit in, he said.

For the campaign, Bonobos asked 172 individuals to share what they think being a man is all about in an effort to #EvolveTheDefinition into something more meaningful and inclusive.

The campaign includes a 90-second video showing what some of the interviewees said, and a microsite where visitors can add a new synonym to the definition of masculine and share it via social media.

