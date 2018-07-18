Gay dating app Scruff names SourceCode as AOR

NEW YORK: Gay dating app Scruff has named SourceCode Communications as its AOR, the firm said on Wednesday.

SourceCode is the company’s first AOR after beating out four agencies that competed for the work, according to Scruff COO Todd Sowers, who said the company decided to hire a firm to "tell a bigger story about our technology, our product offering, and our advocacy."

The firm began working for Scruff two weeks ago, said Greg Mondshein, managing partner of SourceCode.

Scruff is based in New York. It was founded in 2010 and bills itself as the "top-rated, safest, and most reliable app for gay, bi, trans, and queer guys to connect." Twelve million men have connected using the app, it said in a statement.

SourceCode, founded in September 2017, has also been named AOR for Elvie, a health and lifestyle company that sells a connected pelvic strengthening device. The firm beat six other firms to win the account previously handled by Small Girls PR.

Elvie CMO Darren Goode said the company was looking for an agency that could tell its corporate story in addition to its messaging about female empowerment.