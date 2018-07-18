Bully Pulpit Interactive hires Obama pollster Danny Franklin

NEW YORK: Bully Pulpit Interactive has hired Danny Franklin as its first New York-based partner.

BPI founder and president Andrew Bleeker said the agency wants to bridge traditional messaging research with analytics and marketing, and hiring Franklin is part of that plan. Franklin added that integration and distilling a brand down to its shared values with audiences are at the core of that approach.

"If you’re focused on the methodology – surveys, analytics, execution, etc. – all these things can be siloed," he said. "But if you’re taking an audience-first approach, everything is merged."

Franklin will work alongside Mike Schneider, partner and head of BPI Labs, to build tools to comprehend audience behaviors and strategic insight.

"One of the things that struck me in my earlier conversations with [Franklin], we were both trying to answer same questions with different sets of data," Bleeker said. "They’re all valid. The question is: rather than taking one, how does the next generation of message strategy take advantage of everything available today?"

Bleeker and Franklin both worked on former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s failed 2016 bid.

Franklin joined the firm from Benenson Strategy Group, where he worked for 12 years. In that time, he led strategic research and message development for Obama, McDonald’s, the NFL, the ACLU, and other clients.

Franklin joined 20 other Bully Pulpit staffers in New York last Monday. The agency has 120 employees and six partners, including Franklin. It is based in Washington, DC, and has offices in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. In 2016, BPI acquired The Incite Agency.

The agency's clients include McDonald’s, Uber, Airbnb, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Coinbase hired the firm as its U.S. partner in May.