PR Internships Awards 2018: winners revealed

PR agency Freshwater UK and recent Government Communication Service (GCS) intern Selina Khan have come up trumps at the PR Internships Awards from the PRCA and PRWeek.

Freshwater UK won the Best Internship Programme award, with the GCS highly commended.

However, Khan’s victory meant GCS was named in the winning entry for the second category, Best Intern. Highly commended in this category was Oliva Shalofsky, who interned at Direct Line Group.

The awards were announced on Wednesday evening at a reception at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following in a two-stage process that involved paper judging and face-to-face interviews.

Francis Ingham, PRCA director general, said: "I would like to congratulate all the winners of the PR Internships Awards – their trophies are extremely well deserved. I would also like to thank everyone for participating in this year’s awards; it is encouraging to see that organisations are committed to providing interns with quality internships.

"This is the first year we are running these awards since we became a Living Wage Employer and recommended that all interns in the industry are paid the Living Wage. We are proud to say that the number of entries has not dropped this year and the standard of entries has remained high. This proves that our industry is committed to improving diversity and making sure that they are offering interns paid, structured, and engaging internships.

"Finally, I would like to thank our judges for their time and expertise during the judging process."

The awards conclude the joint PRWeek/PRCA PR Internships For All initiative, which was launched in 2014 to lead a concerted drive to bring more young people from diverse backgrounds into the PR profession.

Last year the Best Internship category was won by Golin. Benni Bohme, who interned at Instinctif Partners, was named Best Intern.