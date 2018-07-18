Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Another agency acquisition to report: Endeavor Global Marketing has bought London-based sports and entertainment shop Clifford French. Financial details weren’t disclosed. Clifford French’s founders, Dan French and James Clifford, will become global SVPs at Endeavor.

The dozen members of a Thai soccer team who were trapped in a cave for two weeks held a press conference on Wednesday after leaving the hospital. A handful of questions for the boys were selected from more than 100 posed by journalists (CNN).

Thai soccer team member on realizing they were stuck in the cave: "At the time we were not scared. We thought that the next day that the water will go down and then there will be people looking for us." https://t.co/KNr6x9gLg4 pic.twitter.com/AoTjpr9Rmf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 18, 2018

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologized on Twitter to a British caver who helped to rescue the team after calling him a "pedo guy" (Reuters). Tesla investors had encouraged Musk to apologize for the remark and suggested Twitter was distracting the CEO of the electric car brand and SpaceX (Cnet).

Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

The double negative strikes again. The Trump outrageous-statement-to-walk-back-to-double -down cycle is in full swing. The morning after more or less stepping back (with notes) from doubting American intelligence services while standing next to Russian leader Vladimir Putin (Quartz), Trump asserted on Twitter on Wednesday morning that "so many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki."

So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

The descendants of Colonel Harland Sanders have come to his defense after Papa John’s founder John Schnatter claimed the KFC patriarch used racial slurs. Sanders’ great-granddaughter told the Louisville Courier-Journal that her ancestor "was known to throw around a few cuss words but never a racial slur."