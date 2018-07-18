Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

Elon Musk finally apologizes to caver; Trump defends Putin joint press conference a day after walking it back.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Another agency acquisition to report: Endeavor Global Marketing has bought London-based sports and entertainment shop Clifford French. Financial details weren’t disclosed. Clifford French’s founders, Dan French and James Clifford, will become global SVPs at Endeavor.

The dozen members of a Thai soccer team who were trapped in a cave for two weeks held a press conference on Wednesday after leaving the hospital. A handful of questions for the boys were selected from more than 100 posed by journalists (CNN).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologized on Twitter to a British caver who helped to rescue the team after calling him a "pedo guy" (Reuters). Tesla investors had encouraged Musk to apologize for the remark and suggested Twitter was distracting the CEO of the electric car brand and SpaceX (Cnet).

The double negative strikes again. The Trump outrageous-statement-to-walk-back-to-double -down cycle is in full swing. The morning after more or less stepping back (with notes) from doubting American intelligence services while standing next to Russian leader Vladimir Putin (Quartz), Trump asserted on Twitter on Wednesday morning that "so many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki."

The descendants of Colonel Harland Sanders have come to his defense after Papa John’s founder John Schnatter claimed the KFC patriarch used racial slurs. Sanders’ great-granddaughter told the Louisville Courier-Journal that her ancestor "was known to throw around a few cuss words but never a racial slur."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector