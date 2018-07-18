Nine questions about how (and if) the APPC-PRCA merger would work

The APPC's potential merger with the PRCA was announced yesterday. If approved, what would it mean in practice?

The PRCA approached the APPC with a proposal for merger earlier this year. Details of that proposal have not yet been made public, but more details will be provided to the APPC's membership, which is tasked with deciding whether or not to pursue the plan.

1) Surely this is more takeover than merger?

The PRCA has in excess of 30 staff. The APPC has one part-time employee. As such it feels safe to assume that it would be more the former than the latter.

That is not to say that there couldn't still be something called the APPC within the PRCA. It could also continue to have a chair elected in the same way as existing APPC chiefs, but it is hard to see how it would avoid being controlled by the PRCA.

2) How much overlap is there between the two groups' activities?

The PRCA already has a lobbying register very (very, very) similar to the APPC's, and a public affairs and lobbying group. The PRCA group has periodical meetings, hosts visits from ORCL (the statutory lobbying register) and comments when lobbying issues hit the mainstream headlines - in all respects making it similar to the APPC.

3) How much overlap is there between the two groups' memberships?

The APPC has 76 members. Around 30 of these are also PRCA members. Many of those 30 are larger firms such as Edelman, MHP and Weber Shandwick.

4) What would be the combined body's lobbying and public affairs priorities?

Dealing as best possible with the ORCL regime, which is widely acknowledge to be unsatisfactory, is one. Ongoing threats from parliamentarians around tighter regulation for lobbyists will also be of concern to the sector.

5) What would the PRCA get out of this?

Several members, for one thing. Alongside a number of smaller firms, both Portland and Teneo Blue Rubicon are APPC members but not PRCA members. If both felt compelled to join the PRCA post-merger, their membership fees could provide a five-figure boost to its income. (The annual fees of Bell Pottinger, a similarly-sized agency, were in the region of £15,000 prior to its expulsion last year.)

More importantly, it would confirm the PRCA as the most high profile trade voice on lobbying and political communications in the UK. It has already issued joint statements with the APPC on several issues such as MPs working for PR firms or as registered lobbyists, and the two organisations appear aligned on matters of policy.

The addition of extra members, in particular those working in a high-stakes area such as Westminster, would add credibility to the PRCA's goal of being seen as an effective regulatory body. Of course, it would retain the perceived and real weaknesses that befall all self-regulators - the biggest being its powerlessness to do anything other than make critical statements around wrongdoing by a non-member.

6) What would the APPC get out of this?

The APPC is mainly volunteer-led, albeit with one part-time administrator and Westminster Public Affairs being paid to manage the body's comms. Its voluntary management committee could retain involvement, but would have more staffing firepower with which to work.

The appearance of not having acted over the Bell Pottinger affair undermined the APPC. The APPC insisted that the matter did not fall within its remit as the Bell Pottinger team implicated in the affair was different to the Bell Pottinger team that was a member of the body, an explanation that hardly bred confidence in the organisation. The PRCA, as a bigger organisation, was able to take the risk of being sued by Bell Pottinger.

7) Might APPC members reject the plan?

The answer to this may hinge on how exactly the intricacies of the process of discussion with members, leading to the crucial extraordinary general meeting of members later this year. These are still to be outlined.

The fact that the APPC management committee gave the scheme the go-ahead by majority, rather than unanimously, suggests there could well be some protest.

It could be that there is some sadness among APPC members at their loss of the brand - this issue often floats around during mergers. That said, it's hard to imagine that being as serious a sticking point as it might be if for example the far older CIPR entered long-suggested merger talks with the PRCA - not least because it could be that the APPC name remains within its new PRCA housing.

8) Will my membership fees go up?

If you're a member of both PRCA and APPC, you'll hopefully make a bit of a saving. If you're just a member of the APPC, then it's worth noting that PRCA membership is, in general, more expensive.

9) Finally; would the merger be a good thing?

The logic of pooling resources and avoiding duplication certainly makes sense. It would reduce the plurality of voices speaking out on sector issues - but given that the APPC and PRCA seem to march to the same beat and that few people seem keen to give divergent opinions on sector topics, that wouldn't appear to have huge practical impact.

