Endeavor Global Marketing acquires Clifford French

LONDON: Endeavor Global Marketing has acquired London-based sports and entertainment PR firm Clifford French.

Clifford French founders James Clifford and Dan French will become global SVPs at Endeavor Global Marketing and report to Endeavor Global Marketing president Ed Horne. Clifford French’s 20 employees will become part of the Endeavor Global Marketing team.

"They become fully part of Endeavor Global Marketing," Horne said. "From a U.K. perspective, they become the PR arm of what we do. We’re all part of one organization as opposed to being one of a number of companies operating independently like a holding company."

Horne wouldn’t discuss the timeline of the deal or how much Endeavor Global Marketing paid for Clifford French, but said the purchase fits well with his firm’s other recent acquisitions.

"Endeavor Global Marketing has been in much of an acquisition mode," Horne said. "We’ve been out in market. We acquired IMG Live and Fusion experiential agencies. And we acquired 160/90. And what we’ve been doing is filling in the right organizations to be able to make sure we have the right holistic services to offer our clients."

Clifford French was founded by Clifford and French in 2008. It bills itself as a sports and entertainment communications company and on its website lists EA Sports, the NFL, William Hill, Puma, and Papa John’s as some of its clients, according to a release.

Endeavor Global Marketing is part of the Endeavor network which includes entertainment companies such as UFC, Professional Bull Riders, and Miss Universe; licensing and talent agencies representing actors and artists; and creative and marketing agencies.

In turn, Endeavor Global Marketing also owns firms such as Clifford French, 160/90, Fusion Marketing, IMG Live, and Kovert Creative.

Horne said Endeavor Global Marketing is always looking for new acquisitions but "I wouldn’t say there’s anything imminent or anything to talk about right now."

Endeavor Global Marketing has more than 700 employees and its clients include brands such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, HSBC, Marriott, Microsoft, T-Mobile, USAA, and Visa.