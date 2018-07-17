Angry face emoji: Why 10 brands are complaining on #WorldEmojiDay

Added 5 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Brands including Waffle House, Sonic Drive-In, and Nesquik are not happy.

Blog

It’s World Emoji Day, a holiday that only started four years ago, celebrating – wait for it – emojis.

Apple is adding 70 emoji designs to iPhones and iPads, including a lobster, cupcake, and redheads. Yet some brands are complaining that the emojis they need to properly express themselves on #WorldEmojiDay don’t exist.

Here’s what 10 brands say is missing…

Caulipower

DiGiorno

Sonic Drive-In

Waffle House

Nesquik U.S.A.

World Rally Championship

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Coca-Cola Freestyle

Subway

Red Lobster

News by Sector