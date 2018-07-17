Angry face emoji: Why 10 brands are complaining on #WorldEmojiDay

It’s World Emoji Day, a holiday that only started four years ago, celebrating – wait for it – emojis.
Apple is adding 70 emoji designs to iPhones and iPads, including a lobster, cupcake, and redheads. Yet some brands are complaining that the emojis they need to properly express themselves on #WorldEmojiDay don’t exist.
Here’s what 10 brands say is missing…
Caulipower
It's @WorldEmojiDay, and we're feeling a little left out, so we asked real people if the world's ready for a #CauliMoji - if you're convinced, sign the petition, get $3 off, and maybe have a little fun, too: https://t.co/Eax5OwYPZz pic.twitter.com/k7r8QH1ZuJ— CAULIPOWER (@CAULIPOWERED) July 17, 2018
DiGiorno
Shouldn’t this be an official emoji by now?#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/Jgcms9ntFS— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) July 17, 2018
Sonic Drive-In
Can we get a tot emoji though?#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/g4mYQOv0hV— Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) July 17, 2018
Waffle House
Wish we could celebrate #WorldEmojiDay.... ??#wheresthewaffleemoji— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 17, 2018
Waffle Nation, we need you for #WorldEmojiDay! Tell @unicode @Apple & @Google to please #MakeAWaffleEmoji pic.twitter.com/XeYLUom8nk— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 17, 2018
Nesquik U.S.A.
When there's still no #chocolatemilk emoji...— Nesquik USA (@NesquikUSA) July 17, 2018
????????????????????#WorldEmojiDay
World Rally Championship
#WorldEmojiDay and still no Rally / Racing Driver emoji?! ?????? #Motorsport #Rally #Racing #WRC ??— WRC (@OfficialWRC) July 17, 2018
?? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/6ZPMeIiZZQ
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Happy #WorldEmojiDay! We felt this one was missing, so we made our own ??????— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 17, 2018
Tell us what you're doing on your next #ATL trip in the replies using just emojis ?? pic.twitter.com/d4SSWA9Wjm
Coca-Cola Freestyle
Can’t help but notice there are a few emoji missing from the latest @unicode release. Here are some helpful recommendations for #WorldEmojiDay. pic.twitter.com/g4h0Ffjusr— Coca-Cola Freestyle (@ccfreestyle) July 17, 2018
Subway
The emoji the world needs #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/abb4ihaJcp— SUBWAY® (@SUBWAY) July 17, 2018
Red Lobster
Of course #WorldEmojiDay happens before the new lobster emoji drops. ???? pic.twitter.com/rmGdNlUuD7— Red Lobster (@redlobster) July 17, 2018