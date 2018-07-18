MSQ Partners wins Food Standards Agency contract

The government department has appointed MSQ Partners as its lead communications agency, it announced today.

The company has been awarded the contract for at least two years, with an option to extend for a further two. It won the work after going up against Freud Communications, Grayling, and the Engine Group, among other agencies on the government’s campaign solutions roster.

Smarts Communicate, MSQ Partners’ PR and content agency, will be tasked with delivering integrated communications for the FSA’s food safety and nutrition remit in Northern Ireland.

The FSA contract is the latest piece of government work awarded to MSQ Partners, which has already secured contracts with the Electoral Commission and the Competition & Markets Authority.

Catherine Clarke, head of marketing at the FSA, commented: "In a very competitive pitch process, the quality and breadth of MSQ’s proposition stood out. We are all looking forward to working together to deliver effective communications in support of the FSA’s ambitious agenda."

Peter Reid, chief executive of MSQ Partners, said: "The FSA plays a critical role in society and for all of us as consumers. Communications are at the heart of its mission and we are delighted that the FSA team recognises the potential that the MSQ model has to further strengthen its communications approach and to ensure that its messages reach the widest possible UK audience."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com