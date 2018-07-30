40 Under 40 2018 | Tamika Young

Unlike many young professionals who expect success to come easily, Tamika Young started at the ground floor, working her way up to her position as head of consumer communications for Spotify’s U.S. and Canada operations, collecting grateful colleagues and inspired fans along her path.

Young began her career as an executive assistant at Viacom-owned MTV, advancing to publicist and eventually senior publicist where she was responsible for leading the communications efforts for MTV’s music programming – Nicki Minaj: My Time Again and Nine Days and Nights of Ed Sheeran – and campaigns such as MTV’s music discovery initiative Artist to Watch.

Coordinating with the digital team, Young helped create content ideas for PR and social media campaigns for some of the leading reality and scripted series on the network including Teen Wolf, Awkward, and Real World, and managed publicity efforts for all MTV tentpoles.

At Spotify, Young has driven initiatives that have cemented the brand as a rising icon and transformative voice. Her work on RapCaviar, which has been called "streaming’s most important playlist" for its ability to curate and amplify artists in the hip-hop space, spans from media relations and influencer engagement to supporting the RapCaviar Live concert series in partnership with Live Nation — a first for Spotify — and speaks to her dedication to growing an idea.

Young has embraced the challenge of introducing Spotify’s new editorial content platform, For the Record, working with partners in various departments to develop content strategy that delivers insight into topics audiences want to explore.

Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s global head of communications, says Young not only "continued to push for authentic inclusion of Spotify with partners across all music genres," but she also "makes it look easy to be a go-getter in the office and a busy mom outside of the office."

- Young co-owns I.M. Pastry Studio, a bakery specializing in treats with a pop culture bent.

- She was instrumental in ideating and developing what is now Spotify’s Black History Month is Happening Now hub, which tells stories and addresses topics important to people of color through video, podcasts, and music curation.

- She was recently named to Reach Mama Network’s Top Moms of Color in Tech list, which highlights moms in technology who show dedication to their families and careers in outstanding ways.