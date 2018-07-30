40 Under 40 2018 | Adam Woullard

When it comes to sports PR, Adam Woullard is no rookie. Learning the ropes as a sports director and morning show host at his alma mater, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Woullard quickly moved on to coordinating and executing national interviews for the NCAA Division I championship football team at the University of Colorado Boulder as the team’s sports information director.

Woullard then moved to the big leagues, working as the assistant director of public relations for the Green Bay Packers. He served as the team’s primary contact for broadcast media and trained dozens of players and coaches in the art of the locker room interview. While with the Packers, he was responsible for handling media relations and crisis management, including the potentially dicey succession of legendary quarterback Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.

Following six seasons with the Packers, Woullard joined the team at FleishmanHillard, where he has developed integrated, award-winning PR campaigns for top brands such as Gatorade. He’s built a reputation across the agency as a creative thinker, sought-after mentor, and go-to media relations pro.

Woullard’s award-winning ideas for the Gatorade team yielded huge results for the brand. Notable highlights include pioneering a fresh approach for the brand’s annual heat safety educational campaign, Beat the Heat. As a long-established program, the key challenge was finding new, interesting ways to reach the target audience and Woullard was instrumental in helping Gatorade forge a new path by creating original content and immersive experiences for media and influencers.

FleishmanHillard and Gatorade broke through with two pieces of content featuring NBA Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns and perennial NFL All-Pro JJ Watt that earned a combined 258 placements for 201 million impressions, and nearly 5 million video views between Facebook and YouTube.

- Woullard engineered a media room at the High School Athlete of the Year event that broke impressions records of a 35-year-old program.

- He co-hosts the award-winning national podcast, Just Not Sports. The show’s #MoreThanMean PSA that shone a light on the social media harassment experienced by female sports reporters went viral and won a number of awards.

- He moonlights as a freelance voiceover professional and has provided live and recorded narrative for sporting and business functions for more than 13 years.