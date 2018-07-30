40 Under 40 2018 | Jordana Strosberg

Sometimes, making the public personal is the right call. With a fresh and strategic perspective, Jordana Strosberg has been able to personalize GM and its CEO, strengthening the reputation of the company and its top leadership in the public eye.

For the past several years, Strosberg has led communications and digital strategy for the chairman and CEO of GM, Mary Barra. During a particularly transformative period for the company, Strosberg helped shape Barra’s public profile and create greater awareness of the CEO’s strong leadership, vision for the company, and passion for education and social issues.

In a business where process is king, Strosberg’s candid and unbridled approach works. Her work has earned the respect and confidence of Barra and her leadership team, as well as media and social.

Whether building awareness about initiatives around clean energy, sharing an inside glimpse into the STEM initiatives, or talking about important societal and business issues, Strosberg has found creative new ways to expand those stories in a way that naturally brings others into the conversation.

Recent examples of her work include securing Barra’s participation at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, creating speaking opportunities for Barra at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and The New York Times Dealbook Conference, and introducing and shaping Barra’s social media strategy on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

In previous roles at GM, Strosberg defined and led Cadillac’s lifestyle communications strategy and successfully launched the then new 2012 XTS luxury sedan and 2015 Escalade to global automotive, business, and lifestyle media and influencers, resulting in extensive publicity and positive reviews for the new vehicles. She also led communications at a manufacturing plant in Canada and worked on special assignments in manufacturing during the pivotal 2011 United Automobile Workers and GM labor negotiations.

- Strosberg developed grassroots campaigns in target markets as an account executive for a PR agency in Toronto.

- She uses her professional position to help raise awareness of the importance of STEM education.

- She actively helps with career development and mentorship of junior talent within GM communications.