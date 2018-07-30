40 Under 40 2018 | Victoria Sivrais

Victoria Sivrais has broken through the male dominated crisis and M&A communications field and has directed some of the most interesting deals in the U.S. and abroad.

Sivrais is a founding member of Clermont Partners, one of the only women-led and 100% women-owned communications firms in the country. Colleagues say she’s a force to be reckoned with. "She uses data and research to make smart recommendations, knows how to program data in a pinch, and isn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with CEOs, bankers, or Wall Street investors when making her point," says one admirer.

This pro has driven a number of financial communication and media assignments, including M&A transactions, management transitions, IPOs, shareholder activist situations, and crisis situations. Her referral network into these transactions has been hard fought and CEOs seek her out for her solid and often nontraditional advice.

Working across a variety of industries, with a particular focus on companies in the diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology spaces has provided guidance to clients around critical communication issues.

Sivrais spearheaded over $10 billion worth of transactions within the past 12 months, including Tenneco’s $5.4 billion acquisition of Federal-Mogul from activist Carl Icahn; Woodward, Inc.’s acquisition of Rolls-Royce’s L’Orange business segment for $859 million; and cars.com’s acquisition of Dealer Inspire and Launch Digital Marketing for $165 million.

She established the investor relations infrastructure, executed listing day and provides ongoing financial communications support and counsel for recent IPOs, and advised on numerous crisis situations including potential FCPA violations; data breaches; sensitive executive announcements; management transitions and succession planning; uses of cash decisions and shareholder impact; and corporate governance and proxy issues. She has also executed defensive campaigns against activist investors such as Starboard Value; Carl Icahn; Relational Investors; ValueAct Capital; P2 Capital Partners; and Jana Partners, among others.

- Sivrais started Clermont Partners weeks before learning she was pregnant with twins and immediately set out to create a work culture that would foster a supportive environment for parents.

- When at FTI Consulting, she was the youngest MD ever named in strategic communications.

- She was chosen as chairman of the National Investor Relations Institute’s 2018 Annual Conference.