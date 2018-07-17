Omnicom PR revenue up 2.7% in Q2

The holding company's overall revenue was up 1.8% in the period to $3.9 billion.

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group’s PR revenue grew 2.7% organically in the second quarter to $362.7 million.

The PR results were measured against the second quarter of 2017, in which revenue dropped 0.3%.

For the first half of the year, Omnicom’s PR revenue grew 1.8% organically to $709.1 million.

The holding company owns and operates FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, and other firms under Omnicom Public Relations Group.

Omnicom PR Group's organic growth was "driven by strong performance in the technology, healthcare, and purpose practice areas, with notable regional growth in North America," said Karen van Bergen, Omnicom PR Group CEO, in an emailed statement. New business wins in the quarter included Freddie Mac, Sandals + Beaches, Amazon Web Services, Johnson & Johnson, and Dropbox, according to Van Bergen.

For the holding company as a whole, revenue was up 2% to $3.9 billion in the second quarter. Net income increased 10.8% to $364.2 million in the period, while operating profit improved by 1.9% to $582.3 million. Omnicom’s operating margin was 15.1%, unchanged from Q2 2017.

In the second quarter, Omnicom’s advertising revenue increased 1.6% organically to $2.1 billion, while CRM execution and support decreased 4.4% to $498.7 million, and CRM consumer experience grew 7.1% to $660 million. Its healthcare revenue was up 4.8% organically to $270.6 million.

Revenue in North America, Omnicom’s largest region, was down 0.9% in Q2 to $2.1 billion.

Africa and the Middle East was also down 8% to $70.2 million. In the U.K., revenue decreased 2.2% in the second quarter to $363.5 million, but it improved by 11.2% in other European markets to $779.1 million. Revenue growth in Asia-Pacific was 8.5% organically in the period to $434.3 million. Latin American revenue increased 2.5% organically to $115.1 million.

Organic revenue represents change without taking into account the impact of acquisitions or disposals.

This story was updated on July 17 with comment from van Bergen.